The best TV series of 2021: let’s find out the ranking of the titles most loved by fans

After the ranking of the most loved films by fans in this 2021, could not miss that of the best TV series. For several years now, platforms such as Netflix And Amazon Prime Video dominate the television entertainment landscape. Every month they offer new contents that conquer viewers equally or not. But despite these two platforms are among the most popular, the TV series most loved by fans of this 2021 does not belong to either of them.

This year he gave away (although some titles are missing, such as the second seasons of The Witcher and Emily in Paris) so many titles expected and to which the fans have grown fond of. The first season of the highly anticipated fantasy saga has landed on Netflix Shadow & Bone based on the novels of Leigh Bardugo.

The best TV series of 2021: WandaVision conquers the hearts of viewers

It was also the final year of some of the platform’s most beloved series: Lucifer which has come to an end with its sixth season and The Paper House, with its fifth and last part. We cannot fail to mention the series that in recent months, since its release, has reached the viewing record on Netflix: Squid Game. As we have said, however, it seems that although Netflix has offered some interesting content, the series that has conquered viewers in this 2021 is not its production. The most loved series by fans is WandaVision available on Disney +.

Here are the Top 10 TV Shows of 2021 based on IMDb user popularity. 📺✨ Which show was your favorite? https://t.co/b615BInMWH pic.twitter.com/Zmncgt7IGb – IMDb (@IMDb) December 8, 2021

The first product to have started Phase 4 of the MCU and which marked the beginning of a new format, namely the serial one, different from films stand alone dedicated to the Avengers. WandaVision saw Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their respective roles of Wanda and Vision and gave us a product with a decidedly innovative format and plot. This followed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki which was equally popular, and is now on the air Hawkeye, centered on the Avenger of the same name. Among the other acclaimed series is also the branded drama HBO Sea of ​​Easttown with Kate Winslet. Here, too, titles not to be missed and recovered as soon as possible!