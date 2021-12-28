The best TV series of 2021 – Magazine

Despite the delays due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the world of TV series has still been able to churn out interesting titles and so many magazines and many critics have struggled to choose the best shows of 2021. Metacritic, the most important aggregator in the world, then crossed the rankings of all the people and newspapers it keeps an eye on (there are hundreds), and compiled the list of the best that came out during the year. Here is the definitive top 10, starting from the lowest position.

10 – SQUID GAME (Netflix)

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, produced and distributed without particular expectations, the South Korean TV series ‘Squid Game’ has surprisingly become a true phenomenon with audiences and critics. It tells of a group of adults with poor job and life prospects who agree to participate in a series of games for children: a millionaire prize is up for grabs, but whoever loses dies and therefore we will see a bloodbath.

9 – IT’S A SIN (Starz Play)

It is a British television miniseries set in 1980s London. At the center of the story are a group of homosexuals who seek their place in life as the HIV / AIDS epidemic takes hold and claims victims. Created by Russell T Davies, ‘It’s a Sin’ has been very well reviewed, especially for the heart it puts into the story and thanks to a cast in splendid shape.

8 – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (Disney +)

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are the protagonists of this mystery / comedy set in a building on the Upper West Side of New York City, where the quiet routine of the tenants is upset by a horrible death: three of them decide to investigate, convinced that the death was the result of a murder. Created by Steve Martin with John Hoffman, it is a light and successful comedy.

7 – WANDAVISION (Disney +)

First TV series of phase 4 of the Marvel superhero universe, ‘WandaVision’ was created by Jac Schaeffer and stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, previously seen on the big screen in the roles of Wanda and Vision. We find them three weeks after the events narrated in the film ‘Avengers: Endgame’, in a context that recalls the sitcoms of the sixties and that seems completely anachronistic compared to what should happen: it will be discovered that there is a logic, behind the situation.

6 – HACKS (HBO Max)

It is a comedy / drama created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky. It tells of two rather different women who, despite many reluctances, team up to try to get back on the crest of the wave: one of them is an old cabaret artist from Las Vegas who is likely to see the number of her shows reduced, the other is a writer fired for a controversial tweet.

5 – RESERVATION DOGS (Disney +)

In rural Oklahoma, four Native American teenagers spend their time either committing crimes or fighting them: the purpose of their actions is to be able at some point to be able to afford to move to California. The creators of ‘Reservation Dogs’ are Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, and this bittersweet series stands out because the cast and production team are made up almost entirely of indigenous North Americans.

4 – MURDER IN EASTTOWN (Sky Atlantic)

When she was young Mare Sheehan was the star of a high school basketball team in suburban Philadelphia. 25 years later she is a detective who tries to keep her life together as best she can, she is tormented by a case that she has not been able to solve and she is faced with another that risks shattering her: the murder of a teenage mother. . The ‘Murder in Easttown’ miniseries stars a gorgeous Kate Winslet and was created by Brad Ingelsby.

3 – THE WHITE LOTUS (Sky Atlantic)

Created by Mike White, ‘The White Lotus’ is a satirical series set in a luxury resort in Hawaii, where wealthy vacationers reveal quirks and weaknesses, while those in charge of looking after them are no longer stable and balanced. Critics appreciated the perfect balance between satire and bittersweet comedy.

2 – THE UNDERGROUND RAILWAY (Prime Video)

Directed by Oscar winner Barry Jenkins (‘Moonlight) and based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, it tells a plot set during the period of slavery in the United States. The protagonists are a slave and a slave from Georgia, who try to conquer freedom by relying on a train that runs below the ground and is used by African Americans fleeing the chains and heading for Canada and the free states.

1 – SUCCESSION (Sky Atlantic)

Now in its third season, the TV series ‘Succession’ continues to grind acclaim thanks to superlative writing and cast. It tells the story of a family that controls one of the largest media and entertainment conglomerates in the world. The tones are those of black comedy, with sprinkles of satire, and it was created by Jesse Armstrong.