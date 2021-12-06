The best TV series of 2021 that you absolutely must not miss

Over the past few years, we’ve seen a never-ending debate on how best to actualize the troubled James Bond. Then it came Lupine from Netflix, whose protagonist asks the following question: why should the nationalist and chauvinist Bond continue to exist? Loosely inspired by the archetype of the gentleman-thief, Arsenio Lupine, created by novelist Maurice Leblanc, Assane Diop (Omar Sy) acts as a sort of post-colonial Robin Hood in contemporary Paris, scoring spectacular robberies wearing a baseball cap. newsboy and a pair of Air Jordans. Making his revenge on high society even sweeter is the fact that his father, a Senegalese immigrant, was in prison after his wealthy boss framed him for stealing a necklace that belonged to none other than Marie Antoinette. Seeing Diop use rampant classism and racism to slip through the network of French authorities is a genuine (and perverse) delight, but no less noteworthy is the depiction of his relationship with ex-wife Claire (Ludivine Sagnier) and the teenage son Raoul (Etan Simon). A special mention also for Assane’s mixed breed terrier, J’accuse.

The White Lotus on Sky Atlantic

From the goosebumps soundtrack to lovely costumes, right down to the razor-sharp script, it all adds up to making this deliciously dark satire by Mike White a true TV thrill. It opens with a dead body being loaded onto a plane in Hawaii, only to go back a week when a colorful assortment of characters arrive at a luxury resort. The cast includes Connie Britton as an exasperated executive, Sydney Sweeney as a downright terrifying college student, while Brittany O’Grady plays her suspicious best friend; and again, Alexandra Daddario is a journalist in crisis, Jake Lacy her disgusting new husband, while Jennifer Coolidge she is a deranged socialite, mourning the death of her mother. Everyone relies on the helpful hotel staff (Murray Bartlett, Natasha Rothwell, Kekoa Scott Kekumano), and as their lives intertwine, the viewer’s unease begins to grow. The dead, it is true, escapes us almost immediately, but what keeps us glued to the video is above all the representation of colonialism, cultural appropriation and the uneven exploitation of the mass by one percent of humanity.

Squid Game on Netflix

Yes, the violence is relentless and the masked villains are unintentionally hilarious, but this explosive South Korean survival story, written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, is also surprisingly touching and undeniably topical in the way it takes on. examining capitalism and socio-economic inequalities. The protagonist is an up to his neck in debt gambler (a handsome Lee Jung-jae) who is persuaded to participate in a series of seemingly innocent play activities that could lead to a multimillion-dollar prize. The catch? At the end of each race, the losers are brutally killed. These heartbreaking sequences – from a gory version of “One Two Three Star” to a deadly tug-of-war – will take away your sleep, but what you won’t forget soon after you’ve devoured all nine episodes are mostly the faces of the players. from Jung Ho-yeon, who plays a North Korean refugee, that of Park Hae-soo, a disgraced businessman, that of O Yeong-su, an elderly man struggling with a brain tumor, or, again, that of Anupam Tripathi, a immigrant worker reached the limit of endurance. As well as being a source of inspiration for last night’s Halloween costumes, the series was the subject of heated debate.

Succession on Sky Atlantic

The Roys – tragic Kendall (Jeremy Strong), witty Roman (Kieran Culkin), steadfast Shiv (Sarah Snook), goofy Connor (Alan Ruck) and their snarling patriarch, Logan (Brian Cox) – were a feast for the eyes this fall, after waiting for two years to finally see the third season. This time around, the bright and caustic writers led by the show’s creator, Jesse Armstrong, are grappling with Kendall’s attempts to kick her father out of the family business while, within it, her brothers and sisters they slaughter themselves to conquer power. The series has already given us star appearances from the likes of Adrien Brody, as a caped billionaire investor, and Alexander Skarsgård, as an outspoken tech nerd, as well as unforgettable gags from Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Greg (Nicholas Braun), as well as what was perhaps the saddest birthday party ever on screen; not to mention the parade of turtlenecks and suits by Shiv, one more palatable than the other. We are not saying that it is still the best of the current television series. You decide.

We Are Lady Parts (not yet in Italy)

We Are Lady Parts, by Nida Manzoor, has been described by the media primarily as a triumph of social representation, as it stages an all-female Muslim band whose goal is to keep the punk spirit alive in contemporary London. In fact, it is also a series that, quite simply, makes you die of laughter. But who are the members of the spirited band? PhD student Amina (Anjana Vasan), a Capricorn who adores American singer-songwriter Don McLean and occasionally throws up when she has to perform, butcher Halal Saira (Sarah Impey), part-time Uber driver Ayesha (Juliette Motamed), manager as well as avid e-cigarette smoker Momtaz (Lucie Shorthouse) and, finally, feminist bassist Bisma (Faith Omole), who sells comics with unlikely titles such as The vagina of the Apocalypse. “On other shows, it would be strange to see even one of these characters, but here they are all,” Anjana Vasan told Vogue. “I never imagined playing the part of a Muslim nerd who loves folk and country music.” And we haven’t mentioned the Lady Parts song titles yet, ranging from Bashir With The Good Beard to Voldemort Under My Headscarf. We just have to hope that it will soon arrive in streaming also in Italy.

This article was originally published on British Vogue