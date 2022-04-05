The best TV series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Now and more this April 2022

ads

Netflix

Trivia Quest (April 1)

History, art, science, pop culture and more – test yourself at different levels of difficulty in this series of interactive trivia.

Get organized with The Home Edit series 2 (April 1)

Clea and Joanna, expert home organizers, help celebrities and everyday clients edit, categorize, and contain their clutter to create stunning spaces.

The Ultimatum: Get Married or Move On (April 6)

Get hooked or quit? The couples put their love to the test, while hanging out with other potential partners, in a provocative reality series.

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (April 6)

TV star Jimmy Savile captivated a nation with his eccentricity and philanthropy. But the sexual abuse allegations exposed the shocking truth behind his personality.

Back to Space (April 7)

Engineers from Elon Musk and SpaceX embark on a historic mission to return NASA astronauts to the International Space Station and revolutionize space travel.

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (April 7)

Footballer Senzo Meyiwa was a national hero before his murder shocked South Africa. Who did it and why? This docuseries dives into the evidence.

Elite Series 5 (April 8)

When three working-class teenagers enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, a confrontation between them and the wealthy students leads to a murder.

Hard cell (April 12)

Event planner turned women’s prison warden Laura Willis documents the thrills and spills of life behind bars in this delightfully dry comedy.

Anatomy of a Scandal (April 15)

Sophie’s privileged life as the wife of powerful politician James falls apart when scandalous secrets surface, and he is framed for a shocking crime.



Better Call Saul series 6 (April 19)

This Emmy-nominated prequel to breaking bad follows small time lawyer Jimmy McGill as he transforms into morally troubled lawyer Saul Goodman.

Hot: The rise and fall of Abercrombie and Fitch (April 19)

All the cool kids wore it. This documentary explores Abercrombie and Fitch’s reign of pop culture in the late ’90s and early ’00s and how it thrived on exclusion.

Russian doll series 2 (April 20)

Set four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped the time loop of mortality together, the second season explores existential themes through a humorous sci-fi lens.

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (April 20)

He dined with the powerful. He preyed on the vulnerable. Beneath a smiling exterior was the hideous darkness of a sadistic serial killer.

Selling Sunset series 5 (April 22)

Luxury real estate. major drama. The best real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group are back. The ladies grapple with even more mind-boggling mansions, shocking new romances and explosive truths.

Heartstopper (April 22)

Teenagers Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship could be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series.

Bullsh*t: The Game Show (April 27)

Contestants strive to correctly answer difficult trivia questions. When they can’t, they just go to plan B: lying through their teeth.

The Marilyn Monroe Mystery: The Unheard Tapes (April 27)

This documentary explores the mystery surrounding the death of movie icon Marilyn Monroe through never-before-heard interviews with her inner circle.



Grace and Frankie series 7 (April 29)

Getting older is not for the faint-hearted, and these top retirees prove it when they face new challenges: divorce, dating, and forgetting where they hid their weed.

first video

Luxe Listings Sydney series 2 (April 1)

Australia’s leading estate agents let cameras follow their personal and work lives in a golden age for property in Sydney.

Outside Range (April 15)

When a mysterious portal is discovered in the wilds of Wyoming, the fight between warring neighbors comes to a head.

Ten percent (April 18)

A British remake of the French comedy. Call my agent!

Undone Series 2 (April 29)

Alma delves into her family’s past and enlists her sister Becca to help her uncover long-hidden secrets.

Disney+

Single Drunk Woman (April 6)

A public blackout at a New York media company forces Samantha Fink, an alcoholic in her twenties, to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: to return home to her overbearing mother, Carol.

The Kardashians (April 14)

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie take back the cameras to reveal the truth of their stories, from the intense pressures of running multi-billion dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of game time.



Polar Bear (April 22)

A documentary that tells the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world facing polar bears today.

Dollface series 2 (April 27)

The second series follows Jules (Kat Dennings) and her friends: post-pandemic, post-heartbreak, on her way to turning 30.

Sketchbook (April 27)

An intimate instructional documentary series, this new docuseries takes us into the desks and lives of talented artists and animators.

AppleTV+

Slow Horses (April 1)

Jackson Lamb is the head of a group of MI5 agents who have made career-ending mistakes. However, they still have their uses and are called upon to defend England from sinister forces.

Roar (April 15)

An anthology of Cecelia Ahern’s short story collection of the same name, each story focuses on women’s resilience and blends “magical realism” with “futuristic worlds.”

They Call Me Magic (April 22)

A documentary series chronicling the life of legendary basketball player Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

Bright Girls (April 29)

A police officer still suffering from PTSD after a traumatic attack investigates a murder that may be related to her assault.





BBC iPlayer

Muhammad Ali (April 3)

Ken Burns directs this eight-part docuseries about the life of boxer Muhammad Ali.

The Split (April 4)

Hannah and Nathan begin to divide their lives after 20 years of marriage. When Nathan reveals that he’s already met someone else, the proceedings turn nasty.

The Fall of the House of Maxwell (April 4)

Through secret tapes and first-person testimonies, this documentary reveals the truth about Ghislaine Maxwell’s controversial family.

Gentleman Jack series 2 (April 10)

Anne Lister is ready to make her home with her new wife Ann Walker at Shibden Hall, but not everyone in 1830s Yorkshire is on board with their relationship.

Freeze Fear with Wim Hof ​​(April 12)

Eight celebrities train with “Iceman” Wim Hof ​​and learn to accept sub-zero temperatures and their fears.

Gazza (April 13)

A no-holds-barred look at the life of footballer Paul Gascoigne, on and off the pitch.



Brickies (April 14)

A new reality series that follows young masons as they build homes and new lives for their clients.

Dinosaurs: The Last Day with David Attenborough (April 15)

David Attenborough presents new information and evidence about the day an asteroid hit Earth, wiping out the dinosaurs.

Doctor Who (April 16)

A swashbuckling Easter special, titled Legend of the sea devils.

Now

Raised by Wolves series 2 (April 6)

Now part of a new colony, Mother and Father struggle to keep their family together in a dangerous world.

Julia (April 12)

Sarah Lancashire stars as television chef Julia Child in this biographical drama series.

The Uprising (April 22)

A dead young woman embarks on a mission to discover her killer and bring him to justice.

Right to Fight (April 26)

A documentary on the history of women and boxing, made by Bafta winner Georgina Cammalleri.





Rob and Romesh vs series 4 (April 28)

Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan return to take on more challenges.

StarzPlay

Gaslit (April 24)

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star in this sidelong look at the Watergate scandal.

the 4

Derry Girls (April 12)

One last trip to Derry as Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and James say goodbye with one last series.

Foreman (April 14)

Ardal O’Hanlon, Bridget Christie, Chris Ramsey, Judi Love and Sophie Duker take on Taskmaster challenges.

