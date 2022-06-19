The best updo for short hair is Sienna Miller’s at the 2022 Vanity Fair party

The best updo for short hair has taken it Sienna Miller at the Vanity Fair 2022 party. The actress, who at the end of the year surprised with a bob with bangs perfect to rejuvenate any hair, has once again created a coup on the red carpet by sporting the easy updo that even those who don’t quite look with their hair up will want to wear.

Vanity Fair Party 2022: all the looks of the great post-Oscar appointment

In the same way as her straight bob with bangs wispy It is one of the best alternatives that exist to thicken fine hair and give it volume, this chignon with wavy bangs and a relaxed updo is the perfect option to collect hair without running the risk of creating an excessively rigid or sophisticated updo that adds years. to the look. Because it was already said by one of the stylists who know the most about hair, Sam McKnight: “An updo can make you look up to 10 years older.” It is NOT the case that Sienna wears. And one more trick: because to get that wavy effect and messy just before picking up the mane, nothing better than mixing a cream antifrizz with a hair oil. In fact, the actress’s hairstylist, Adir Abergel, has done it on more than one occasion to create that disheveled effect.