THE BEST VACUUM CLEANERS and FLOOR CLEANERS of 2021 – Andrea Galeazzi

The best robot to wash? The best robot to vacuum? The most intelligent? After having tried many, and having done the reviews of each one, here is the time for the comparison! These are my tips for choosing the best one for your needs!

ROOMBA J7 +

Let’s start with the Roomba J7 +, a robot that it only aspires but thanks to the double counter-rotating brush it does it really well. Really effective on long-pile carpets and when it finds hair or animal hair, which thanks to the double brush will not get tangled.

It is not equipped with a LiDAR sensor but still has a front camera that allows it to recognize objects, it does not identify many of them but it recognizes and avoids animal droppings, which could prove to be very useful for someone. Like all those I have chosen today, he too has a self-emptying base and in my opinion from a design point of view it is the best of all. Really elegant.

Its only two flaws are the noise, a bit high, and the price. It costs indeed 999 euros, but the assistance of Roomba it absolutely lives up to it.

SAMSUNG JETBOT AI +

The Samsung is the last one I told you about, still fresh off the review and it too only aspires. But he too does it very very well, he seemed to me the most meticulous of all, cleaning every corner and circumventing obstacles with great precision. Speaking of obstacles, he also has a LiDAR sensor and a camera that can act as a surveillance camera. This, however, makes it a little bit taller.

Of this Jetbot AI + I loved the attention to the air filtering ejected, both by the robot and by the emptying station will be purified to 99.999%. Perfect for allergy sufferers.

His defect is the price, even higher than the Roomba, and the absence of a multi-storey map. Here we talk about 1,499 euros price list but also in this case top assistance.

Deebot Ecovacs T8 Pure

Let’s move on to those that, in addition to vacuuming, also wash, and let’s move on to an Ecovacs. T8 is also the only one in the lot that does not have an automatic emptying station but has a LiDAR sensor that allows it to recognize objects and obstacles very well. The house map that is built on the app is also accurate.

I particularly liked the wash, he is the one with the best price / quality ratio for washing. The price in fact it is of € 499 but there are always various coupons that lower it by 100 euros or even something more.

His defect, in addition to the absence of the emptying base, it is the air discharge facing the ground. For this reason, dust may sometimes be “shot” around rather than sucked up.

Dreame Z10 Pro

It vacuums well, washes well, maps well, recognizes obstacles well .. well, you understand me: the better as an average. It excels at nothing but does everything well. Here you can find his full review.

His price and of 499 euros which with discount codes go down to around 420 euros. The best value for money ever.

ROBOROCK S7

Finally, let’s move on to the Roborock S7, the version with emptying base. Its diameter is quite large, so it may not fit among the furniture like the others, but on the other hand map very well And lava also very good, he is the only one who lifts the cloth when he finds a carpet so he manages to vacuum and wash in one pass.

His self-draining base has a peculiarities, gives you the possibility to choose whether to use the bag to collect the dust or keep it in the container and thus avoid the consumption of disposable parts. Nice to offer the customer the choice.

His pro therefore lies in being the one who washes better and also quickly. The versus is that it does not recognize objects very well, not like the others at least. The house, however, is mapped without problems and always kept up to date.

