the best versions of Mango and La Redoute

Whether in fashion or on social networks, Emma Watson knows how to demonstrate a disarming discretion. Except this day of July 5, 2022: at the gates of the parade Schiaparellithe actress caused a sensation in a skinny gray jeans (or slim fit, depending). A cut of denim that the young woman of 32 years likes to favor sometimes in the streets of London, sometimes in the front row of a prestigious fashion show in Paris. And that’s perhaps what we prefer about our eternal Hermione Granger: her well-defined personality, outside the codes (and especially those of fashion), which makes her such an inspiring celebrity.

Propelled to the rank of must-have fashion early 2000sin particular thanks to the collections ofHedi Slimane for the house of Saint Laurent, skinny jeans have always been the favorite of another star: Kate Moss. Over time, however, and especially since the Covid-19 pandemic, fashion codes have been turned upside down. From now on, the trends are for loose and comfortable clothes, a thousand miles away from tight and skimpy pieces. Inevitably, one might think that skinny jeans are in the process of definitely going through the trash can box…but this is far from being the case.

More nostalgic than ever in these troubled times, the company is bringing up to date the fashion of the 2000s, also called ” Y2K fashion “. It’s the return of the low waist, the crop-top, message t-shirts, kitsch…and, of course, skinny jeans. Want to wear it again this fall? Discover our selection of the best skinny jeans to invest in, and our most savvy advice on how to wear them well. Or at least, clearly better than in 2012.

Skinny jeans: what is the skinny fit? What is the difference between skinny and slim?

Whatever one may say, skinny jeans are a must-have for women’s wardrobe. Ideal for all occasions, it is also easy to wear every day. Broadly speaking, skinny jeans are denim that hugs all shapes, from hips to thighs, including legs, calves and ankles. Impossible, therefore, to find more tight than skinny jeans (or you might as well go out in tights). It is to be differentiated from slim jeans, which are intended to be a little straighter. Nota Bene: largely abandoned by new generations, skinny jeans tend to reinvent themselves. It is therefore easier to find nowadays skinny jeans that are slightly looser at the ankles for a more relaxed look, and in tune with the times. On TikTok, the hashtag #skinnyjean includes no less than 26.1 million views. Not bad for such a controversial piece.

Women’s skinny jeans: what morphology for skinny jeans?

Before spreading out our advice, a little reminder: wear what you want, as long as you feel good about your clothes and your style. So, if society points the finger at you for adopting the skinny, who cares! Do you really think Kate Moss and Emma Watson really care about fashion judgments? A cut of denim that hugs the legs perfectly, skinny jeans, when worn well, tend to lengthen the legs and stretch the figure. We advise you to choose it tall and wear it with heels for maximum height. If we have to admit that blue skinny jeans are very difficult to adopt, note that a black model will always be timeless: it is the only color that adapts easily to any morphology (and is very sexy with a long imitation coat and pumps).

Skinny fit: what kind of pants are they?

You won’t find slimmer than a ” slim-fit ‘, and no skinnier than a ‘ slim fit “. As you will have understood, “fit” in English means “close to the body” in the fashion industry. If your shirt, your sweater or your autumn jacket are labeled as “fit”, it’s clear because these garments will tend to mold perfectly to the shape of your body. Crop, high waist, imitation, our favorite versions of skinny fit jeans are currently available for purchase on Mango. Our favourite: the dark gray Mango model, slightly frayed at the bottom, to wear with an XXL winter sweater and a pretty pair of pumps.

High-waisted black skinny jeans: how to choose your jeans?

Looking a little closer, the stars who love (and know how) to wear skinny jeans all have one thing in common: they choose the black or dark gray skinny jeans. In any case, a dark or rough color. The idea behind this far from trivial choice: easily combine your pants with any top and shoes, and stretch your figure as much as possible. Worn with heeled leather ankle boots, black skinny jeans lengthen the legs. It is also THE centerpiece of the style ” rock’n’roll “. With a small perfecto, an oversized black t-shirt and ranger boots or leather thigh-high boots, black skinny jeans become a fatal fashion weapon.

Jeans shape: how to wear skinny jeans well?

Because it adapts easily to all body types when it is well combined and comes in a multitude of colors and materials, it is almost impossible not to find skinny jeans that correspond to our clothing tastes and our temperament. For a rock style, adopt the black faux leather skinny jeans, and opt for a total leather or imitation look, with a little sailor-style striped sweater. For a casual and comfortable look, we recommend the coolness of dark gray jeans, slightly wrinkled, with a chunky knit turtleneck and a pretty pair of stiletto heels. Note that combined with a houndstooth blazer well cut at the waist and tucked into a large pair of boots, skinny jeans become your (surprising) everyday fashion ally. So, are you still pissing him off?

