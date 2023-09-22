The best video game compilations

Gaming value tends to be somewhat contentious these days, with a seemingly constant debate over what makes a game worth it. While that’s entirely up to the individual consumer, it’s hard to argue with the value of build releases.

Over the years, it has almost become a genre of its own. If a disc with one game is good, a disc with several games has to be even better. But some compilation releases are superior and offer excellent value for money.

If there’s one developer that has a say in what belongs in a beat ’em-up compilation, it’s Capcom. His exhaustive list of achievements in the genre is notable, with some of the best included on this release.

Including clear classics like final fight and Commando Captainalso features criminally underrated titles like armored warriors and Battle Circuit. It really offers some of Capcom’s best arcade efforts.

10 mega Man

Capcom has been doing wonderful archival work. Megaman adventures since the launch of the first collection in 2015. But it is the launch of the mega Man that really shines.

Gathering the top four mega Man games, it’s hard not to fall in love with this release. Some of the best action platformers of all time, all in one place, it’s an offer you can’t pass up.

9 Castlevania Advanced Collection

Slowly but surely, Konami has been rebuilding castlevania Back to the iconic franchise it used to be. Between the anime, the first collection, and rumors of a new game in development, it’s fun to be a castlevania fan again.

He Castlevania Advanced Collection is an incredible set of three Gameboy Advance titles; Aria of pain, harmony of dissonance, and circle of the moonas well as the launch of SNES Dracula.

8 Halo: The Master Chief Collection

It’s hard to imagine since the disappointing release of infinite haloBut there’s a reason the shooter franchise has reached six main entries. halo The shooters’ time at the top of the food chain is conveniently chronicled in this release.

Compiling the first four entries, as well as the fabulous spin-off titles. Halo 3: ODST and Halo Reach, it’s a huge amount of content. Adds multiplayer maps and remastered scenes to Halo 2and you have something special.

7 The Walking Dead: The Ultimate Revealing Series

Although the franchise itself resembles the staggering corpses that the heroes fight, there was a time when The Walking Dead was untouchable. Telltale Games’ adventure series was among the best in its class at the time.

This extraordinary collection includes the four seasons, the fabulous 400 days expansion, and the equally brilliant michonne. It’s truly some of the best content ever created in the genre, all in one perfect package.

6 God of War Saga

Although Kratos is in the midst of a fantastic reinvention, it’s impossible to ignore his roots. The collection, which spans two albums, includes the first three. God of War games. It’s almost worth it just for GOW 2.

Also contains the criminally underrated PSP games: Chains of Olympus and Ghost of Sparta. In a franchise already made up of high-quality modern entries, this viscerally sourced collection is just as spectacular.

metal gear will get a new collection later in the year, but this robust disc was released in 2013. It features all the main lines Solid metal gear game released up to that point when it was still under the direction of creator Hideo Kojima. A minute has passed.

It also presents Virtual reality missionsthe first 2D games, and even includes the often overlooked Peace walker. Although it’s stuck on the PS3, it’s truly the best package money can buy for a metal gear fan.

4 Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

While we wait patiently for someone at Koei Tecmo to put a new entry into production, there’s still some good news for ninja gaiden. It hasn’t fallen victim to the horrors of poor game preservation like many before it, as the franchise is available on modern hardware.

Ninja Gaiden: The Master Collection released in 2021 and features the best games in the series. This action-packed collage of blood and steel, which looks, sounds and plays better than ever, is hard to beat.

3 rare repetitions

Rares’ history with Nintendo came to an end in 2002 when they were purchased by Microsoft. Although Nintendo IPs like donkey kong and star fox were left behind, Rare maintained a sizable library which they used in 2015.

Rare Replay presents 30 spectacular games like Banjo-Kazooie, cobra triangle, perfect darknessand Long live the piñata. and was recently updated with a new version for golden eye. It is constantly on sale and worth every penny.

2 Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Mass effect has a fourth entry in development, but news on that project has been murky lately. Fortunately, fans can replay all the entries from the franchise’s glory days today thanks to this collection.

With quality of life improvements, graphical improvements and higher resolutions, the legendary edition is a sprawling adventure that covers over 100 hours of content. The changes to Mass Effect 1 alone makes the package worth it.

1 The orange box

Half life has been stonily silent since the 2006 release of Episode 2. With the exception of a virtual reality game and a remake of the first fan game, Gordon Freeman’s story seems to be stuck in a state of limbo.

But none of that stops The orange box from being the incredible package that it is. containing Half life 2 and its two episodes, Team Fortress 2 and the delicious Portal, The orange box worth every penny.

