the best video games and consoles to give away for Christmas!

Amazon Christmas offers 2021

Christmas is now very close! For this reason we want show you the best video game and console themed gift ideas, also taking advantage of the Amazon offers that are still valid for a few days.

As you know indeed the Christmas Sale has arrived on Amazon with discounts of up to 40% on thousands of products. In this news we will focus on reporting you the best offers for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. The promotion will be valid until December 23, 2021, while stocks last.

Nintendo Switch offers

If this is not enough, we would like to point out other interesting offers that you can find on Eneba.

For Xbox users, however, we point out that it is possible buy a 37% discount for a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, spending less than € 25 instead of € 39.

We remind you of subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers to keep up to date on the best promotions and availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.


