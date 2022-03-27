The best virtual and free courses – Teach me about Science

It is understood by big data to the set of data whose volume, variability and growth speed make it difficult for conventional data processing software to manage, capture, process and analyze them. Big data is defined when the database ranges from 30 to 50 terabytes to several peta bytes, although the amount of data is less important.

The five characteristics of big data (volume, velocity, variety, accuracy and value) are causing companies to have problems in extracting, cleaning and integrating true and quality data, because it is constantly changing. These data offer detailed information to know if the product or service offered is working correctly or is having difficulties.

Now, the following courses will be of interest to you if you want to know in detail the characteristics of big data. Hosted on the platform coursera and edX, the courses are offered by the best universities worldwide for free.

Big Data: the impact of massive data in today’s society (Coursera)

This course aims for the user to learn the characteristics of Big Data in each of its phases, the continuous growth of data, the main areas of application of massive data, the types of transformations in the organization of work and in management, the main technologies and infrastructures for the storage and processing of large volumes of data.

With an approximate duration of 7 hours, under a “specialized program” of five sessions, this course is under the instruction of the director of technologies and innovation Santiago González and the Director of operations and functions Antonio Pita and is offered by the Autonomous University of Barcelona. To enter this course no prior knowledge is required.

The study plan offered is the following:

Module 1. Big data in everyday life in the 21st century

Big data in everyday life in the 21st century Module 2. Models of data processing and use

Models of data processing and use Module 3. What are these large data sets used for?

What are these large data sets used for? Module 4. Technologies and infrastructures

Introduction to Data Science and Big Data (edX)

The objective of this course is for the user to learn the key concepts, understand the way in which a data science project is developed and identify the projects that can be carried out in the different areas of an organization.

With an estimated duration of four weeks, under the “progress at your own pace” modality, this course is under the instruction of Professor Jesús Aguilar and is offered by the Tecnológico de Monterrey. To enter requires knowledge of programming languages ​​(desirable “R” or “Python”) and statistics.

Analytics in organizations (Coursera)

In this course the user will learn concepts and skills for the diagnosis and implementation of a strategy based on data analytics taking into account the human, organizational and technological dimensions of the organization, he will learn about successful cases of implementation of strategies based on data analytics, basic aspects of data governance and the structuring of analytics teams.

With an estimated duration of 19 hours, under the “learn at your own pace” modality, this course is under the instruction of the director of the master’s degree in analytical intelligence for decision making Felipe Montes Jiménez and professor Germán Andrés Sánchez Sarmiento of the department of industrial engineering and is offered by the Universidad de los Andes. To enter this course no prior knowledge is required.

The study plan offered is the following:

Module 1. Analytics in organizational systems

Analytics in organizational systems Module 2. Competitiveness and analytical intelligence in organizations

Competitiveness and analytical intelligence in organizations Module 3. Analytics in internal and external processes

Analytics in internal and external processes Module 4. Develop analytical capabilities within the organization

Develop analytical capabilities within the organization Module 5. Analytical organizational structure

Big Data Without Mysteries (edX)

This course aims for the user to learn the main fundamentals of Big Data and the paradigm shift that is transforming organizations, the components and phases of the big data processing methodology, advanced data analytics, Big Data catalyst technologies and the most effective data visualization tools to present the results to different audiences.

With an estimated duration of ten weeks, under the “advance at your own pace” modality, this course is under the instruction of Professor Paula Alamán Herbero, Professor Almudena Bonet Medina and Professor Antonio Pita Lozano and is offered by the Inter-American Bank. developmental. Knowledge of data analytics and data tools is required to enter.

Introduction to Data Mining (Coursera)

In this course, the user will learn the basic concepts of data mining, together with the most used algorithms today, and will understand the importance of managing information and exploring the different real databases.

With an estimated duration of five weeks, under the “advance at your own pace” modality, this course is under the instruction of Professor Karim Pichara Baksai from the computer science department and is offered by the Catholic University of Chile. No prior knowledge is required to enter.

The program offered is the following:

Module 1. association rules

association rules Module 2. Classification Algorithms I

Classification Algorithms I Module 3. Classification algorithms II

Classification algorithms II Module 4. Classification evaluation metrics

Classification evaluation metrics Module 5. Clustering Algorithms

Tools for Big Data Analysis (edX)

This course aims for the user to learn the tools for data processing, modeling, analysis, storage and access, in addition to the benefits of cloud computing for projects in organizations and to know the benefits of computing services in the cloud.

With an estimated duration of four weeks, under the “progress at your own pace” modality, this course is under the instruction of Professor Jesús Aguilar and is offered by the Tecnológico de Monterrey. To enter, knowledge of programming languages ​​is required (desirable “R” or “Python”) and languages ​​for data manipulation (SQL).

Finally, you have the opportunity to choose between the free mode as assistant or certified modality where you will obtain a certificate with curricular value for a minimum payment.