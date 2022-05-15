The best vitamin for the brain: how to feed it correctly

Let’s find out which, according to experts, is the best vitamin to give to the brain, useful for feeding it properly.

Feed ours well brain it is of vital importance. The brain is the main organ of the central nervous system that sends and to which all impulses, sensations, instructions on what and how to do. It is the largest organ we have and it is also the most complex. Scholars have not yet been able to understand it in its entirety.

Even if this organ proceeds by itself with all its functions and mechanisms it is our duty to try to keep it in health as much as possible in order to have it at its maximum potential and to prevent any type of disease that may affect it. To do this, there are substances that are more suitable than others.

Let’s see what the experts say on this topic, what is the vitamin more useful for the brain and how to feed it perfectly correctly. Here are all the details about it.

The best vitamin for the brain – that’s what it’s all about

There are some foods which must necessarily be part of the diet to allow the whole organism to have the necessary nutrients and all organs to reach full functionality. For example, according to experts, for the brain it is essential to take a Mediterranean-type diet, so that it contains fish, fruit and vegetables, cereals, spices, legumes and olive oil.

However, some scholars have gone deeper to pinpoint one particular vitamin that appears to be the best for the brain. We are talking about the vitamin B. With this it is guaranteed by the studies conducted that the brain can reach its full potential. Vitamin B provides the organ with energy, promotes concentration and maintains optimism. With these elements you can protect against any disease as we age.

Going even more specifically, vitamin B12 is essential. This maintains both blood and neuron health. Furthermore, this vitamin plays a role in the production of myelin, a substance that has protective effects. Vitamin B6 and B9 are also very important, as they help metabolize homocysteine. High homocysteine ​​levels are responsible for brain damage and cognitive impairments.

Finally, the role of the C vitamin able to participate in the production of some neurotransmitters. These are essential for alertness and concentration. Eating well is also essential for the brain.