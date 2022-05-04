the best walk to extend your life

The quick step or the quick step can contribute to improving and even lengthening our life: here is how (and above all why).

The fact that to walk is a healthy practice, particularly suitable for those who want to do physical activity e lose weight in excess. The convenience of what for many has become a real habit is, essentially, the fact that it can be really turning point everywhere and at any time of the day. From evening to morning, from the city center to the woods, up to the cycle and pedestrian paths. There is no place that cannot be reached with a nice walk, even if it may cost you fatigue.

However, how we decide to walk also affects our fitness. Yes because a quick step or a fast pace they can prove to be fundamental for many aspects of our life, from quality of the latter until its … duration. But how is it possible that a simple walk can do all this? The answer lies in the Education conducted by experts, therefore in motivations scientific which, below, we will analyze in more detail. Here’s how just walking can affect your everyday life and make it look better younger.

Walking at a brisk pace or at a brisk pace: the incredible advantages of a very ordinary walk

And who would have thought that a few simple and quick minutes of walking would be enough to look younger? Obviously accompanied by one healthy diet and from one lifestyle without excess or abuse of junk food (the so-called junk food), which could undermine its usefulness. This aspect is fundamental and must always be kept in mind: physical exercise alone is not enough, the ability to adopt a diet that starts from the head, from the good will to get (or get back) in shape. And above all, another detail that should not be underestimated: the amount of steps or the kilometers traveled, but above all the way in which the latter come carried out.

Returning to the main point of the discussion, if the question is “Does walking help burn fat?“The answer is”It can be done also that“. In general, walking can do much more, such as affecting the very length of our life. A team of experts from the University of Leicester for example he recently conducted a study at the Biomedical Research Center of National Institute for Health Research (NIHR): In particular, scholars investigated how the rhythm and theintensity of walking pace can impact life expectancy, and it has been found that maintaining a brisk pace throughout the life cycle can rejuvenate the physique up to 16 years (goal achievable, however, by middle age, so you have to start walking already when you are young). The study on the correlation between easy daily movements, such as walking, and aging was also published in Communications Biology.

However, the same experts cited above had also already shown, in previous research, that walking a quick step not only rejuvenates the body but allows you to have alife expectation longer than approx 20 yearsobviously when compared with those who tend to have a lifestyle sedentary (or even just prefer to walk slowly). The very interesting thing is the reason that led to complete the previous investigation: the scholars in fact wanted to analyze the causal link between fast walking and telomere length of the leukocytes (LTL), an indicator of biological age. “Although we have previously shown that walking pace is a very strong predictor of health status – has explained Tom Yatessenior author at the University of Leicester, – we have not been able to confirm that adopting a fast pace actually results in one better health. In this study we used the information contained in the genetic profile of people to prove it is likely that a faster pace lead to ayounger biological age“. Specifically, the researchers carried out a genetic analysis of the data from 405,981 participants from middle agelater collecting measurements on the intensity of the movement with which these subjects strolled through devices (worn directly by the subject) of self-reporting and of fitness tracking.







