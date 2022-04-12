The best ways to spend Nook Miles in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

As all Animal Crossing fans know, the Miles Nook is a type of currency introduced in New Horizons. By participating in various activities on the island, the player will be able to accumulate miles that can be redeemed for items. Additionally, miles can be earned by completing daily tasks found in your Nookophone app.

Well, from Screen Rant they have shared the best ways to spend Nook Miles in Animal Crossing. We leave them below:

Necessary Nook Miles purchases in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

“Tool Ring” : Costs only 800 Nook Miles and is one of the first things players should spend their miles on. The Tool Ring is a new feature in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that allows players to assign up to eight different tools to a convenient shortcut menu.

Recipes+ : This 3,000 mile item unlocks the kitchen and comes with eight different starter recipes. Cooking was a long-awaited feature for Animal Crossing: New Horizons in Update 2.0, and the vast catalog of recipes has made the wait worthwhile. Players can use a combination of fruits, fish, and harvestable ingredients to make all sorts of tasty treats that can be eaten to restore energy, sold for berries, or placed as decorations.

« Pretty good tool recipes «: This item also costs 3,000 Nook Miles and teaches players the recipes for high-quality tools: the stone ax and normal axe, the fishing rod and net, and the shovel and watering can. It's helpful to know how to craft these normal tools because even their gold versions can break in New Horizons, meaning players can lose tools if they're not careful.

island designs : In addition to the default grass and dirt paths, players can purchase eight additional layouts. Each path costs 2,000 Nook Miles, with the exception of the custom designed path which costs 2,300 miles. Paths are essential when it comes to customizing the islands of New Horizons, and can affect more than just the appearance of the terrain.

"Pocket Organization Guide" and "Ultimate Pocket Expansion" : Costing 5,000 and 8,000 miles respectively, these are some of the most expensive purchases players will make with their miles, but the convenience they offer more than makes up for it. Players start Animal Crossing: New Horizons with only 20 item storage slots in their pockets, but each of these items increases that capacity by 10. With both purchases, players can store up to 40 items, which comes in handy in any situation.

Furniture Storage Shed and DIY Recipe Wood Storage Shed : These are great buys for players looking to redecorate their island, as it allows them to access their home storage from wherever the shed is placed. Both the item and the DIY recipe cost 6,000 miles, which can get pretty expensive.

Improve custom design slots– Allow players to access the custom designed kiosk directly from their Nookophone, which is invaluable to any Animal Crossing: New Horizons player who likes to wear the highly creative custom clothing that players have made over the years. years, or decorate your island with custom designs like pathways, foliage, banners, and more.

What do you think? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments. If you’re interested, you can also find our full coverage of the game at this link.

