The best websites to download emoticons for Instagram

This website is one of the best that we can find to download emoticons of all kinds to use them on Instagram or wherever we want. The page is free to access and has in its catalog literally thousands of emoticons of all kinds.

Emoticons are a great way to express thousands of things in just one small image. Every time there are better and more varied, but it is not always easy to find them on the Internet. On the websites that you have just below you will be able to download thousands of them for free, and the best thing is that you can do it in various formats to upload your posts to Instagram on your computer.

From very minimalist emoticons to really elaborate ones, icon-icons has one for almost every situation you can think of. At the top of the screen we will find its content divided by a very large number of categories or stylesalthough of course it also has a search engine to find what we want faster.

Iconfinder is possibly one of the largest databases of emoticons that we can find on the Internet. It has more than 6 million of thesebut unfortunately, to be able to access all its content we will have to go through the box.

However, the web gives us free access to a more limited selection of these emoticons, but it is also very worth it if we take into account the variety or quality of these. It also has a very complete search engine and a system of labels to facilitate our work.

Another of the websites that we can find more complete is Flaticon. The page has a catalog made up of thousands of emoticons or stickers for us to use on Instagram or any of our social networks.

The page also has a payment method that gives us access to all its content, but, in this case, with the free version we will have access to all its content (only in PNG format, yes). Without registering we can download 10 of them a day, totally free.

Icons8 is an option that we should not lose sight of. Using it does not have much mystery, and it is really the website of the list that has the simplest interface ever. It has thousands of emoticon options of all kinds, whether we want to express sadness or hunger, for example.

Like the options that we have above, Iconos8 also has a paid subscription, but the free version allows us to access its catalog, although yes, emoticons will have a low resolution.