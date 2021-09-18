The best weekend events

FESTIVALS AND EVENTS

After design, art. Milan is perhaps not so overcrowded and hysterical, but there are a lot of new things. Until 19 September FieraMilanoCity hosts the 25th edition of Miart, international fair of modern and contemporary art (Saturday 11.30am – 8pm, Sunday 11am – 7pm, 15 euro, miart.it). At the same time, the city also lights up with events, new exhibitions and exhibitions in the major galleries of the city for the Milan Art Week. The complete calendar of initiatives and appointments on the milanoartweek.it website.

Saturday and Sunday at Indro Montanelli public gardens are the last two days of Horticultural (9.30am-7pm, 12 euro ticket office only online orticola.org). The most important Milanese exhibition-market dedicated to flowers, plants and nurseries is back in an extraordinary autumn edition.

It is underway at North Park from September 16 on the fifteenth Biodiversity Festival (until 26 September, free events always with reservations required, festivalbiodiversita.it) with “venues” and separate events at the Mic (cycle of green films) and at the Bam. This weekend don’t miss the “Sleeping Concert” (at the Portico of the Cascina Centro Parco, 10 euros), multisensory concert from 11pm to 8am the following morning. Participants must have their own sleeping bag, mat and cup for tea. For the toughest, it is also possible to escape an hour before the end of the concert and reach at 7 on Sunday, at the Niguarda lake, the “Concert at dawn” of the Pyramid Trio. And for those with a sweet tooth, a detour and tasting from Artis Gelateria (via Adriatico 10), the first social ice cream parlor in Milan, is suggested. Or on Sunday go shopping at the Earth Market organized by Slow Food (Cascina Centro Parco, 10 am-7pm).

Now in its twelfth edition, it is back on Saturday and Sunday at the Citylife park Wanderlust 2021, the first festival dedicated to yoga and wellness. From 7.30 in the morning until 16 in the afternoon, many activities are scheduled to participate, even in virtual version. Running, yoga and meditation are practiced outdoors in the park, in a kind of mindful triathlon. Tickets from 35 euros on it.wanderlust.events.

EXHIBITIONS & MUSEUMS

It opens on Saturday in Royal Palace (Piazza Duomo 12, until 30 January, 10-19.30, Thursday closing at 22.30, 16 euros, reservations recommended, palazzorealemilano.it) the great exhibition dedicated to one of the greatest French expressionists, Claude Monet. Divided into 7 sections, “Monet Works from the Musée Marmottan Monet in Paris” introduces the discovery of the key works of the master’s artistic production.

On the occasion of the Art Week Saturday at Museum of the twentieth century thanks to the main partner Banca Generali, free admission is offered. In these days new exhibitions and works have come to enrich the Museum: the exhibition by Anna Valeria Borsari, a new work by Mario Schifano, two by Marinella Senatore.

Sunday from 9 to 19 along the banks of the Naviglio Grande the 33rd edition of the historic event dedicated to art (navigliogrande.mi.it) is back, with around two hundred artists present, including painters, sculptors and photographers, some of whom will perform live performances.

Extraordinary opening and new exhibitions at Galleries of Italy (piazza Scala, reservations required tel. 800-167619 or info@gallerieditalia.com) which at the weekend extends its opening until midnight and offers free admission. The monographic exhibition by Francesca Leone, a new work by Jeff Koons and the photographic exhibition “Passo a due. Roberto Bolle / Giovanni Gastel “.

The Mudec (via Tortona 56, 10-19.30, Thursday until 22.30, free admission, mudec, it) presents its Permanent Collection with a completely renewed display, now articulated on the path “Global Milan. The world seen from here “. Among the new works, the provocative statue “The old man and the girl” by Cristina Donati Meyer referring to Montanelli and his twelve-year-old Eritrean wife.

It has just been inaugurated and will be open until October 31st XVI Photofestival (milanophotofestival.it, this year also available online), a large review of author photography consisting of about 150 exhibitions spread throughout the metropolitan area and in various other Lombard centers. On Sunday the opening of “The eye of the Milanese – 90 years of the Milanese Photographic Circle” is to be noted.

Saturday at the Civic Museum of Natural History and the Planetary Ulrico Hoepli (Corso Venezia 55/57, 11.50 euros, program and info: dice.fm) XI Video Sound Art: an installation and a cycle of performances revolve around the theme of rhythm.

MUSIC

Sunday at Blue Note in via Borsieri (20.30 and 22.30, 27/32 euros) Mietta in duo with the pianist Moroni nut they will perform in a repertoire of pop, jazz, world music and songwriting.

Waiting for the Mi Ami Festival, postponed to 27-28-29 May 2022 due to the restrictions imposed by the health emergency, still throughout Saturday at Circle Magnolia at the Idroscalo (ring road at the Idroscalo, from 0re 16.30, tickets from 11.50 euros) the music festival will be held I still miss you, the final chapter of the Mi Ami review to greet the summer of resistance. Among the artists on the bill: Margherita Vicario, Gaia, Tutti Fenomeni, Anna, Epoque, Emma Nolde, Bluem. All the info on miamifestival.it.

Saturday at 21 at Dal Verme Theater the festival MiTo 2021 (via S.Giovanni sul Muro 2, 10 euros, info on mitosettembremusica.it) hosts the “Giuseppe Verdi” Symphony Orchestra led by Alpesh Chauhan in a program that proposes, alongside the Symphony n. 9 in E minor op. 95 “From the new world” by Dvorak, the Italian premiere of Zhou Long’s “Chinese folk songs” and Ligeti’s “Concert Românesc”.

CINEMA

This weekend ends on Mix, International Festival of LGBTQ + Cinema and Queer Culture (mixfestival.eu). The 2021 edition takes place in hybrid mode with on-demand and face-to-face titles (in some cases preceded by live performances) screened at the Piccolo Teatro Strehler, at the Flying Tiger MiX Young Arena in Palazzo Reale and at the Piccolo Teatro Studio Melato. On Saturday at 8.30 pm at the Strehler awards ceremony, screening of the short film “La discoteca” in the presence of the director and interpreters Eva Robin’s, Pietro Turano, Eugenia Del Bue and the film “Jump, Darling”; Sunday 8.30 pm closing ceremony conducted by Ema Stokholma and delivery of the Queen of Music prize to Francesca Michielin, followed by Todd Stephens’ “Swan Song”.

Sunday also ends Visions from the World, the international documentary festival which this year, while maintaining the digital dimension online (MyMovie.it), is back in attendance, based on the Litta Theater and the Science Museum (free admissions). The protagonist of this edition was the English director Nick Broomfield, known for his ability to delve into the lives of famous artists, as demonstrated by the docs dedicated to icons Whitney Houston and Kurt Cobain and rappers Biggie and Tupac. The closing of the event (7.40 pm, award ceremony) is entrusted to the preview of “Tǔk Ten” by Roberto Minini Merot which tells the 10 years of the record label created by jazz player Paolo Fresu, present in the hall for the occasion.

THEATER

Saturday at Steam Factory begins on Nao Festival (via Procaccini 4, 8 euros, booking on eu.jotform.com/build, vaporedistrict.org), annual event dedicated to the new generations of authors in the field of dance and performance. It begins with the staging of three shows starting at 19.30. Nao then continues in the following days.

The 2021 edition of Tramedauthor (Teatro Grassi, from 10.30 to 21.30, 8 euros per podcast, piccoloteatro.org), will alternate on stage in one-off acts designed for narrating voice only. Among the protagonists Gabriella Greison, Federica Fracassi, Gioele Dix. Among other things, we will talk about heroines with a tragic destiny, Diabolik, women’s football, Dante.

Sunday last day with show and exhibition of the Carlo Colla & Sons Puppet Company at the Gerolamo Theater (piazza Beccaria 8, 4 pm, 10/25 euros, teatrogerolamo.it).

With “In the sea there are crocodiles”, the season of Borgo Theater (via Giusti 29, 8.30 pm, 12 euros). Based on the novel of the same name by Fabio Geda, it tells the story of a very young Afghan from his country to Italy. (For those wishing to further explore the theme of Afghanistan, we recommend the in-depth meeting organized on Monday at 20.30 by the Cineteca Milano Meet).

Last Saturday evening with the MotoTeatro: the apecar makes a stop at the Quadriportico of the Basilica of Sant’Ambrogio with “VianDante6” (9 pm, free admission, compulsory booking, info: oscar-desidera.it). Sandro Lombardo reads Dante’s passages; guest Mons. Mario Delpini, Archbishop of Milan; the Clandestine Night Orchestra participates.

Dante’s Sunday in Villa Arconati (via Fametta 1, Castellazzo di Bollate, 6 pm, 20 euros, compulsory booking only online on eventbrite.it). Massimiliano Finazzer Flory is the protagonist of the theatrical reading Fortunately for us, itinerant reading in the garden with a final aperitif.

WOMEN

Triennial until Sunday it hosts the eighth edition of The Time of Women. Meetings are scheduled that address the hottest and most heartfelt issues of the moment, and not just those strictly related to the female universe. Among the males, guests are a (unsuspected) Bobo Vieri repentant. Marco Bellocchio, Vincenzo Salemme, Valentina Cervi will take part in “Aspettando FuoriCinema” on Saturday, while Carmen Consoli and Madame, Emma Bonino and Ilaria Capua, Alba Rohrwacher and Stefania Rocca, Emanuela Griglié, Lilli Gruber will alternate on the stage of “Tempo” .

CHILDREN

Sunday from 10 to 20 the park Bam-Library of Trees organize a party for the arrival of autumn (info on bam.milano.it) with workshops, theatrical laboratories, picnics, scientific reflections, bowls tournament and final theatrical performance from Aristophanes’ “Gli Uccelli”. Admission is free for all activities, online registration preferable.