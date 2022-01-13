The best winter movies to see absolutely [Throwback Thursday]

L’winter is one of cinema’s favorite seasons, especially the snowiest days: let’s review together i best winter movies not to be missed

L’winter it’s the perfect season for a nice movie night: a blanket, some popcorn and the cold outside.

The winter season is certainly one of cinema favorites for its cold setting and the snow acts as an excellent contrast for the most violent films, where blood flows in torrents. In fact, winter has this dual nature: if on the one hand it can give us an idyllic setting, on the other it reminds us of its cruel character, which leaves no way out for anything or anyone.

Top five must-see winter films

Shining (1980)

We could only start with Shining, 1980 film directed by that genius of Stanley Kubrick, based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King (despite the various reservations that the writer had for the cinematographic transposition of his work).

The main character is Jack Torrence (played by an always excellent Jack Nicholson), a former alcoholic teacher, looking for inspiration for his novel. Man finds work as a winter guard atOverlook Hotel, a hotel immersed in nothingness and he moved there with his family. It will turn out that his son Danny he has the gift of “glitter”, that is, a strong ability of clairvoyance and telepathy and begins to have macabre visions of what happened in that hotel, while Jack begins to lose his mind.

Kubrick creates a film at the limit of perfection, which plays with horror atmospheres, but in an unconventional way: fear and anguish are found in the claustrophobia that the viewer feels while watching, aided by perfectly symmetrical shots.

The Overlook Hotel becomes a symbol of horror, violence and fear, located in an isolated place covered by thick snow, which covers every noise and scream.

Fargo (1996)

Another one of the must-see winter films is definitely Fargo, 1996 film, written by the brothers Coen, winner of two Oscars.

Jerry He is a commercial director at an automobile dealership and is in dire need of money, due to a series of botched financial scams. To find the money he needs, he decides to go to Fargo, where he hires two petty criminals, tasked with staging the kidnapping of his wife, so as to extort the money from his father-in-law, head of the dealership. The fake kidnapping, however, ends badly and they leave a trail of blood in their path, which the police chief will investigate. Marge, in full pregnancy.

Fargo fully represents the cinema of the Coen brothers: despite the great amount of violence told, the narration appears full of humor, a factor that we will continually encounter in their films and that will become their hallmark. The Coen brothers play with that “true, not true”Typical of their cinema, starting from the beginning of the film where it is said that Fargo is “a film based on a true story”, even if it is false, the facts never happened.

The setting of the film is characterized by the white snow that covers the whole town and which contrasts with the blood shed by the sequence of murders that the two criminals stain.

The Hateful Eight (2015)

The Hateful Eight is a film directed by Quentin Tarantino, in 2015, with a stellar cast, in which they stand out Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell And Jennifer Jason Leigh.

We are located a few years after the American Civil War, in the icy landscape of Wyoming. A stagecoach, with a bounty hunter and the famous fugitive on board Daisy Domergue, heads for the town of Red Rocks. Along the way, they meet several original characters, such as a former soldier turned bounty hunter and a renegade. Due to a snowstorm, they are forced to stop at the general store in Minnie, where they find four other men. The general store will become the main place of the story, where this unlikely group of people will weave their lives.

This is the second film of Tarantino western themed, after Django Unchained, but it is an understatement to find a genre collocation for this film. The protagonists of the story are consumed by hatred and addicted to violence, a sort of personification of the American spirit of the nineteenth century, according to Tarantino.

As the storm hovers outside the store, the protagonists move in a dense web of hatred towards each other and violence, both physical and verbal, that will trap them for the entire night.

Wind River Secrets (2017)

Let’s move on to another one of the must-see winter movies Wind River Secrets, 2017 film, directed by Taylor Sheridan. The film concludes the trilogy, written by Sheridan, which addresses the theme of the modern American frontier, together with Sicario And Hell or High Water.

The protagonist is a solitary hunter who, during an excursion in the snow, comes across the corpse of the daughter of a dear friend of his. He then decides to join the young FBI agent Jane, in the hunt for the killer. What seemed only a tragic story becomes the beginning of the search for a shocking truth.

The icy winter of Wyoming is the backdrop to this thriller with a surprise ending, in which violence and brutality are the masters.

What we are faced with is a no-nonsense, dry, and no-frills thriller that tells the story of an often forgotten part of America.

I’m thinking of ending it here (2020)

We end our roundup of winter films with a much-appreciated, as discussed, title from last year: I’m thinking of ending it here, directed by Charlie Kaufman.

The plot would seem very linear: a young woman (always identified with different names) goes, together with her boyfriend, to meet his parents, who live on an isolated farm. During the journey by car, he constantly thinks of “ending it here” with his relationship and is the protagonist of a visit, which will take on increasingly crazy and hallucinatory implications, while a snowstorm is raging outside.

The film presents an intricate narrative, which plays with time and space, in which each sequence destabilizes the viewer’s certainties. Kaufman, in fact, it plays with the minds of the spectators, building a plot with a simple aspect, but which hides more than one meaning.

The film manages to ride different cinematic genres, without ever taking possession of one in particular, passing from existential drama to horror, in a heartbeat. The fil rouge it is surely melancholy and the passing of time, but it does so by approaching a disintegrated narrative, reminiscent of the Theater of the absurd.

And which of these winter films do you prefer?