The best wireless Sony headphones fall to lows

The Japanese firm is one of the top references in the world of audio, two of its best creations are discounted.

Some of the best wireless headphones Sony They are discounted on Amazon. The SonyWH1000XM3 collapse to the €199, one of the lowest prices so far. On the other hand, Sony WF1000XM3 can already be found for only 126 euros.

You can take two of the greatest references of recent years, two different styles but that coincide in what is important: its sound quality is exceptional and the noise cancellation is second to none. Are you from the in-ear team or the headband team? We tell you all its characteristics.

These headband headphones are made of plastic, are very light and really comfortable. The grip and ergonomics are nice, they’ll even be able to detect pressure from your ear to pause playback if you take them off. You can wear them for hours without discomfort.

We have said it on more than one occasion, Sony has one of the best noise cancellation technologies, and it is very noticeable. The technology Noise canceling comes with one-touch artificial intelligence, adjusts adaptively to avoid any disturbing sounds.

You will not have to worry about autonomy, the battery of these WF-1000XM3 promises an amazing 8 hours of music with noise cancellation activated. If you use them without the cancellation you will have even more, up to 12 hours of music without interruptions.

In this case we talk about small in-ear headphones. Thanks to their cushions you can adjust them to your ear, they are comfortable, light and fit well. No matter what mobile you use, you can connect them easily thanks to bluetooth or NFC.

could not miss the noise cancellation technology, the sounds around you will fade into the background so you can enjoy the music. We also have to talk about the Adaptive Sound Control, which will adjust the volume depending on what’s going on around you.

Its battery promises up to 9 hours of music, you can go out with them without worries. However, if you need it, you will only have to store them in their case to recover energy.

