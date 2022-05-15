Share

Leave your house sparkling with the best cleaning products from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi is a manufacturer that has become popular above all for your smartphones and your wearablesamong which we must highlight the successful Xiaomi Mi Band, but beyond these products the Chinese giant also has other more unknown devices that can be really useful for you. perform the arduous task of cleaning your house.

For this reason, today we come to recommend the best Xiaomi cleaning products you can buy.

The best Xiaomi devices to clean your house

We can say without fear of being wrong that cleaning our house is one of the most difficult tasks for us to carry out and, for this reason, we have decided to give you a cable by selecting for you the 5 best Xiaomi cleaning productswhich will allow you to clean your home more quickly and in a much more effective way:

Mijia Mite Removal Vacuum Cleaner

The first product on this list is the Mijia Mite Removal Vacuum Cleaner, a mite vacuum cleaner that is capable of eliminate all the mites present in your home. This is a really useful device especially if you or another member of your family you suffer from this type of allergy or if there is a baby at home.

Despite being wireless, this Xiaomi mite removal vacuum cleaner has a suction power of 16,000 Pawhich allows you to remove up to 99% of mites present in your home.

Mijia mite removal vacuum cleaner is officially priced at about 122 eurosbut it is usual to be able to find it on AliExpress for just over 70 euros.

Buy on AliExpress: Mijia Mite Removal Vacuum Cleaner

Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner Mini

Another of the top products of the Chinese firm to clean your house is the Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner Mini, a small vacuum cleaner the size of a thermos that is perfect for clean sofas, keyboards and even the car.

The Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner Mini has a brushless motor with a suction power of 6,000 Pa and with a battery that gives you up to 30 minutes of autonomy.

The Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner Mini has an official price of €49.99but it is common to find it on Amazon for less than 41 euros.

See on Amazon.es: Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner Mini

Mijia High Temperature Cordless Scrubber

Xiaomi also has in its catalog of cleaning products a wireless high-temperature scrubber that will allow you vacuum and scrub at the same timesince it is capable of heat the water up to 75 degrees to clean the dirt on the floor and once you have finished mopping, it has a self-cleaning mode with hot air at 55 degrees.

The Mijia High-Temperature Wireless Floor Scrubber is only available for purchase in China for a price of 2,999 yuan, about 425 euros to change.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2S

But if what you are looking for is a robot vacuum cleaner, one of the best of the Chinese brand in terms of value for money is the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2Ssince it has a suction power of 2,500 Pa and with four cleaning modes to choose the most suitable in each situation.

This robot vacuum cleaner is capable of create an accurate map of your house and learn with each cleaning to optimize the time you spend vacuuming and mopping your home.

You can purchase the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2S both through the official Xiaomi store and through Amazon for a price of about 199 euros.

See on Amazon.es: Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2S

automatic soap dispenser

The last Xiaomi cleaning product that we recommend is its automatic foam soap dispenser, a device that has a 320ml reservoirwhich allows you to have hand soap for the whole family for up to 50 days.

If you are interested in buying this Xiaomi automatic foam soap dispenser, it is common to find it on Amazon for less than 20 euros.

See on Amazon.es: Xiaomi Automatic Soap Dispenser

