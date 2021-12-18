The best Xiaomi devices to give at Christmas

Xiaomi has now become a point of reference in Italy and not just for smartphones. The Chinese company step by step has managed to carve out a very important slice of the market and is now one of the leaders in the technology sector. Give it smartphone, passing through the smartwatch, the activity tracker and smart TVs, almost everyone had a device from the Chinese company in their hands.









In view of Christmas i Xiaomi devices are among the most popular among the gift ideas. And the reasons are quite simple: very wide choice, very often lower prices of competitors and very high quality. Where can you find many Xiaomi devices all together and often even at a discount? Logically on Amazon, where there is even a virtual shop that collects all the products and all the promotions on the Chinese company’s products.

Low cost smartphone

For smartphones we prefer to divide into two parts: here i low cost devices, in the next paragraph the top-of-the-range smartphones released this year.

Xiaomi has shown us in recent years that you don’t have to spend exaggerated amounts to buy a reliable smartphone: the devices of the mid-range of the Chinese company are among the best that can be found around. And for this reason I’m a valid one Christmas present 2021. We do not offer you all Xiaomi smartphone available on Amazon, but only those with a better value for money.

Top-of-the-range smartphone

In the last two years Xiaomi has definitely raised the level of its top-of-the-range smartphones, reaching those of much more established brands in quality and performance. But to make such a high quality leap he had to also raise prices of its smartphones that in many cases have exceeded 500 euros. Below we have rounded up the best of what it can offer Xiaomi right now as far as smartphones are concerned, but as we have just said, you have to shell out a rather high amount.

Xiaomi Mi Watch and Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite

For the smartphone we have seen that it is it is necessary to shell out a rather large amount, but if you want to spend much less there is certainly no shortage of ideas. AND a great low cost alternative are the Xiaomi smartwatch. Also in this case we are faced with high quality devices that offer many features and excellent features. For those who want to spend around fifty euros we recommend the Mi Watch Lite, while for those who have just over € 100 there is the Watch me. The top model has a different design (circular dial) and some more advanced features for monitoring physical activity. Both models are available in multiple colors.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6

One of the devices with which Xiaomi has made itself known in Italy is the Mi Smart Band, the low cost activity tracker with infinite battery that many have tested at least once. This year the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 which compared to previous models makes a decisive leap forward from a technological and also a design point of view, with a much larger screen. Also available is the model with NFC for contactless payments. For a Christmas gift 2021 lowcost, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 is one of the best you can find on Amazon right now.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC

Xiaomi Smart TV

Xiaomi has also brought his own from some to Italy smart TV which immediately stood out for their good technical characteristics and a price in line with the company philosophy. Gifting a smart TV for Christmas may seem extravagant, but if the recipient needs it, they will surely be happy. The model is available on Amazon Mi Smart TV P1 in different sizes: from 32 “up to 55”.

Xiaomi Mi Smart TV P1 32 “

Xiaomi Mi Smart TV P1 43 “

Xiaomi Mi Smart TV P1 50 “

Xiaomi Mi Smart TV P1 55 “

Electric scooters (+ bonus gift)

Why not give a Christmas gift Xiaomi electric scooter? Scooters have now become one of the favorite means of Italians to move quickly and sustainably within cities. And Xiaomi has brought several models to Italy. There are three on Amazon, which differ in autonomy and cost. In addition we also offer you a very extravagant bonus gift: a digital mini-compressor portable battery useful for inflating the wheels of bicycles and scooters (and costs less than 40 euros).

Portable digital battery compressor

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2

Xiaomi devices for home cleaning

It may be missing a Xiaomi device for home cleaning? Of course not. The Chinese company offers both the smart robot and quite powerful vacuum cleaners. Prices range from a minimum of around 50 euros up to over 350 euros of the smart vacuum cleaner robot.

Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner Mini

Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner Lite

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P

Still in the area of ​​cleaning and home, we cannot fail to mention the smart air purifier which allows to eliminate all toxic substances, such as bacteria, present in our homes. There are two models available: a cheaper one that costs around € 100 and a top-of-the-range one from almost € 300.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Pro H

Home security cameras

Another one whimsical gift idea for Christmas it’s a security camera. Also in this case Xiaomi comes to our rescue with different models, both for the inside and for the outside (waterproof). Also in this case the price is not very high: with less than € 100 you can buy a top-of-the-range video camera.

Xiaomi Mi 360 ° Camera (1080p)

Mi 360 ° Home Security Camera 2K Pro

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Outdoor Security Camera 1080p

Xiaomi lowcost Christmas gifts

Let’s close this one buying guide for Christmas gifts with two Xiaomi products that cost very little and are designed for personal care: smart scales. These two devices allow you to always have your weight under control and to analyze the data collected on the app. With less than 30 € you manage to do a special Christmas gift, but that will be appreciated by those who receive it.

Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2