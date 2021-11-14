the best young talents to buy
He just came out Football Manager 2022, the new edition of the most played and best known football manager game in the world. After analyzing which are the best free players to buy at the beginning of their career, here are the best young talents not to be missed.
Football Manager 2022: the best young goalkeepers
To try to win as many trophies as possible, it is essential to Football Manager 2022 acquire some young talents with great potential. A delicate role is undoubtedly that of the goalkeeper, a department that numerically offers fewer solutions than others. here are the best young goalkeepers to buy:
|First name
|Club
|Age
|Value €
|Maarten Vandevoordt
|KRC Genk
|19
|11 m
|Ivan Martinez
|Atletico Pamplona
|19
|400 k
|Gavin Bazunu
|Manchester City
|19
|10.5 m
|Andre Gomes
|Benfica
|16
|425 k
|Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro
|AZ Alkmaar
|17
|400 k
The most promising young central defenders
Buying a high-level central defender is absolutely essential to have a defense that suffers few goals, here are the best and most promising center-backs:
|First name
|Club
|Age
|Value €
|Tanguy Nianzou
|FC Bayern
|19
|22 m
|Wesley Fofana
|Leicester City
|20
|73 m
|Renan
|Palmeiras
|19
|10 m
|Benoit Badiashile
|Monk
|18
|5.8 k
|Ethan Ampadu
|Chelsea
|19
|17.5 m
The most promising full backs
A high-level full-back, right or left, is an increasingly rare commodity in the world of football. In addition to well-known youngsters such as Liverpool’s Alexander Arnold or Chelsea’s Reece James, here are the most promising right-backs:
|First name
|Club
|Age
|Value €
|Tino Liberation
|Southampton
|18
|40 m
|Calegari
|Fluminense
|19
|11 m
|Goncalo Esteves
|Sporting Lisbon
|17
|250 k
|Rodrigo Pinherio
|Port
|18
|130 k
|Vanderson
|Germio
|18
|5.4 m
While now let’s take a look at the more interesting left-backs:
|First name
|Club
|Age
|value €
|Josko Gvardiol
|RB Leipzig
|19
|40 m
|David De la Vibora
|real Madrid
|18
|850 k
|Miguel Gutierrez
|real Madrid
|19
|30 m
|Ryan Ait-Nouri
|Wolverhampton
|20
|30 m
|Alfonso Davies
|FC Bayern
|20
|45 m
The best young defensive midfielders
A median or defensive midfielder it is essential to protect the defense, but also to create interesting attack actions. Here is a list of the best young people in this role:
|First name
|Club
|Age
|Value €
|Oliver Skipp
|Tottenham
|20
|28 m
|Nicolo Rovella
|Juventus
|19
|13.5 m
|Dario Essugo
|Sporting Lisbon
|16
|350 k
|Rafael Luis
|Benfica
|16
|170 k
|Maxim Mukhin
|CSKA Moscow
|19
|4.6 m
The best attacking midfielders
Another important role is that of attacking midfielder, also known as an attacking midfielder, and is the classic quality player who can break games. Let’s see the more interesting:
|First name
|Club
|Age
|value €
|Pedri
|Barcelona
|18
|69 m
|Florian Wirtz
|Leverkusen
|18
|54 m
|Giovanni Reyna
|Dortmund
|18
|42 m
|Antoni Milambo
|Feynoord
|16
|6.8 m
|Yusuf Demir
|Barcelona
|18
|10.5 m
The most promising offensive wings
Fundamental if played with 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 and more, the offensive wings they are usually very fast and technical, capable of creating interesting attack actions. Here are the more promising:
|First name
|Club
|Age
|Value €
|Ryan Cherki
|Lyon
|17
|29m
|Ansu Fati
|Barcelona
|18
|43 m
|Nico Serrano
|Athletic
|18
|9m
|Naci Unuvar
|Ajax
|18
|4m
|Gabriele Martinelli
|Arsenal
|20
|55 m