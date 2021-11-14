Tech

the best young talents to buy

Football Manager 2022

He just came out Football Manager 2022, the new edition of the most played and best known football manager game in the world. After analyzing which are the best free players to buy at the beginning of their career, here are the best young talents not to be missed.

Football Manager 2022: the best young goalkeepers

To try to win as many trophies as possible, it is essential to Football Manager 2022 acquire some young talents with great potential. A delicate role is undoubtedly that of the goalkeeper, a department that numerically offers fewer solutions than others. here are the best young goalkeepers to buy:

First name Club Age Value €
Maarten Vandevoordt KRC Genk 19 11 m
Ivan Martinez Atletico Pamplona 19 400 k
Gavin Bazunu Manchester City 19 10.5 m
Andre Gomes Benfica 16 425 k
Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro AZ Alkmaar 17 400 k

The most promising young central defenders

Buying a high-level central defender is absolutely essential to have a defense that suffers few goals, here are the best and most promising center-backs:

First name Club Age Value €
Tanguy Nianzou FC Bayern 19 22 m
Wesley Fofana Leicester City 20 73 m
Renan Palmeiras 19 10 m
Benoit Badiashile Monk 18 5.8 k
Ethan Ampadu Chelsea 19 17.5 m

The most promising full backs

A high-level full-back, right or left, is an increasingly rare commodity in the world of football. In addition to well-known youngsters such as Liverpool’s Alexander Arnold or Chelsea’s Reece James, here are the most promising right-backs:

First name Club Age Value €
Tino Liberation Southampton 18 40 m
Calegari Fluminense 19 11 m
Goncalo Esteves Sporting Lisbon 17 250 k
Rodrigo Pinherio Port 18 130 k
Vanderson Germio 18 5.4 m

While now let’s take a look at the more interesting left-backs:

First name Club Age value €
Josko Gvardiol RB Leipzig 19 40 m
David De la Vibora real Madrid 18 850 k
Miguel Gutierrez real Madrid 19 30 m
Ryan Ait-Nouri Wolverhampton 20 30 m
Alfonso Davies FC Bayern 20 45 m

ALPHONSO DAVIES

The best young defensive midfielders

A median or defensive midfielder it is essential to protect the defense, but also to create interesting attack actions. Here is a list of the best young people in this role:

First name Club Age Value €
Oliver Skipp Tottenham 20 28 m
Nicolo Rovella Juventus 19 13.5 m
Dario Essugo Sporting Lisbon 16 350 k
Rafael Luis Benfica 16 170 k
Maxim Mukhin CSKA Moscow 19 4.6 m

The best attacking midfielders

Another important role is that of attacking midfielder, also known as an attacking midfielder, and is the classic quality player who can break games. Let’s see the more interesting:

First name Club Age value €
Pedri Barcelona 18 69 m
Florian Wirtz Leverkusen 18 54 m
Giovanni Reyna Dortmund 18 42 m
Antoni Milambo Feynoord 16 6.8 m
Yusuf Demir Barcelona 18 10.5 m

The most promising offensive wings

Fundamental if played with 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 and more, the offensive wings they are usually very fast and technical, capable of creating interesting attack actions. Here are the more promising:

First name Club Age Value €
Ryan Cherki Lyon 17 29m
Ansu Fati Barcelona 18 43 m
Nico Serrano Athletic 18 9m
Naci Unuvar Ajax 18 4m
Gabriele Martinelli Arsenal 20 55 m

