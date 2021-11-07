the bet of the Como Directa Plus- Corriere.it

Graphene – a hyper-innovative material – combined with the widespread sulfur to replace the rare earths in lithium-ion batteries. the most recent bet by Directa Plus, the Como-based company listed on the AIM of London since 2016, founded and directed by Giulio Cesareo who is experimenting this path with the American NexTech: the goal is to develop lithium-sulfur batteries, which with the graphene would become more efficient and longer lasting than lithium ion ones. In addition, the bottleneck of rare earths, expensive and difficult to find, would be avoided.

More powerful and longer lasting batteries We are in an advanced phase of experimentation with NexTech, a Nevada company. Now they will install a pilot plant of these batteries here next to us, Cesareo announces. They found that our graphene, being made without chemistry, is in their opinion the best conductor in the world. The goal is to make a battery that costs 50% less than lithium-ion, and with a specific energy of 3 to 5 times, which means that a car would travel almost a thousand kilometers. Then there is safety: if the lithium-ion battery catches fire, don’t turn it off anymore but it won’t catch fire.



The agreement with Norda On Friday 5th, the agreement with Norda for the production of soles for trekking shoes, in which the Directa Plus graphene membrane will be inserted to uniform the temperature of the foot with a minimum thickness. Graphene is starting to be in demand by the large supply chains, Cesareo explains, and for this reason too the accounts are growing. The half-year ended with the best result in history: + 41% revenues to 4.56 million euros and EBITDA close to breaking even (0.44 million red, -70%).

The anti-oil sponge and anti-Covid filters About 70% of the revenues come from environmental use in the collection of spilled oil. Directa has created in the Lomazzo plant a kind of reusable graphene sponge (Grafysorber) with which in Romania it has recovered over 6.5 thousand tons of oil, returned to the refinery. The rest comes from textiles and antibacterial and antiviral filters starting from anti-Covid graphene masks that not only block the virus but kill 90% of it as tested by the Catholic University and Sapienza – says Cesareo – and by the use of graphene as an adjuvant for asphalts, to increase hold and durability. And among the studies there is another in consumer electronics. Break even at the gates: it should be reached in 2022.

The American partner First shareholder to become billionaire (of Chinese / South African origin), Patrick Soon-Shiong, former inventor of the anticancer drug Abraxaneha and investor in biotech. On the Aim since the beginning of the year it has grown by over 60% to 83 million pounds, earning more than its direct listed competitors. Our American partner is very interested in what we do, Cesareo continues. We work a lot with foreign countries but I would like solid and meaningful relationships with state-owned companies, such as Leonardo or Eni, and start joint-labs with them. The technologies are there, now they need to be put together. If we do it only with foreigners, in the long run we will run the risk of moving value and sustainable innovation out of Italy.

