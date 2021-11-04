the beta was a success with 7.7 million players – Nerd4.life

Battlefield 2042 it got off to a good start, at least as far as the beta, with approx 7.7 million players who took part in the trial version in particular as regards the open beta, but many also in the early access one.

During the recent financial conference dedicated to shareholders, CEO Andrew Wilson reported some data related to the beta of Battlefield 2042, as well as information such as the staggering collections in the second quarter thanks to FIFA 22 and Apex Legends.

The beta in question attracted 3.1 million players as far as its ad phase is concerned early access, which was dedicated to EA Play members and those who had pre-ordered the game, already making this the most successful early access event in EA history, regarding these specific initiatives.

The bulk of the users, however, concentrated in the open beta phase, obviously, which started in the following days: from 8 to 10 October, 7.7 million players found themselves in the trial version of Battlefield 2042.

The latter allowed to try the Conquest mode in the Orbital map, thus offering a first contact with the large-scale multiplayer characteristic of the game.

The impressions the beta have been a bit fluctuating, so much so that some fans have even asked for a postponement to improve the game, but there is no doubt that the curiosity is there and that many have already found the trial version amusing. Battlefield 2042 is set for release on November 19, 2021 and remember that users enrolled in EA Play or Xbox Game Pass can take advantage of early access with the 10-hour free trial starting November 12, 2021.