The betrayal of the 007 Afghans: trained by the United States now they fight with Isis-K

NEW YORK. The 007 Afghans trained by the American security forces find new employment in the ranks of the Islamic State. This is the new twist (widely announced for some) that we have been witnessing in recent weeks in the midst of the Central Asian state, since last August again under the control of the Taliban. Abandoned by their mentors and protectors, that is the US military, and hunted down by the militiamen of the madrassas thirsting for revenge, former intelligence apparatuses and elements of the special forces, once under the orders of the government of former president Ashraf Ghani, now converge in the nuclei Isis Khorasan fighters.

