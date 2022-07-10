News

The “betrayal” of the United Kingdom for which Belize and Guatemala live a border conflict centuries later

Belize

Belize achieved its independence from the United Kingdom in 1981.

Before withdrawing from Central America, Britain left a centuries-old border dispute unresolved.

Decades later, it continues to confront Belize and Guatemala.

The case has even reached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, where both nations have presented their versions of a border claim of more than 160 years.

Since the 19th century, the two countries have been in an intense dispute over almost 12,000 square kilometers of territory, including islands and islets, and also maritime areas that Guatemala claims and Belize considers to belong to it.

