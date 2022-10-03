“The Beyoncé of the United Kingdom”: these shots on the comet that Meghan Markle made at the time of her marriage

According to a book that should see the light of day very soon in the United Kingdom, Meghan Markle would have had very specific aspirations by joining the British royal family. You are aware that his projects did not go exactly as planned…

On May 19, 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said yes for better and for worse. In the months that followed, the former actress quickly understood that she was not setting foot in just any institution and that she could do nothing against the rules of the monarchy. However, by joining the Firm, Meghan Markle had a very specific idea in mind, according to information from Valentine Low, the author of the book Brokers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which should be published in the coming weeks across the Channel. Indeed, the Duchess of Sussex would have liked to become “the british beyonce“, in other words, a committed icon and a model of representation for black and mixed-race women. Failed … Meghan Markle came up against the strict protocol of the royal family which left her no choice but to comply with the rules The transplant didn’t take, and Harry’s wife felt coerced,”set apart” and “misunderstood“, especially following the fierceness of the media towards him. Worse still, in his shock interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle revealed to have faced racism from some members of the royal family, who reportedly worried about the skin color of the baby she was expecting at the time, Archie. Due to her difficult relationship with the Firm and with the media, the Duchess would even have – during a postpartum depression – had suicidal thoughts, as she confided to Oprah.

A distress that prompted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to take the lead and organize a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, as well as Kate and William, to discuss the idea of ​​a “Megxit”. Categorically, the sovereign would then have launched to the couple: “It’s either you in or you outYou know the rest: Meghan and Harry distanced themselves and flew to Canada before settling in California where they still reside today with their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 15 months. .

Meghan Markle: her long absence on British soil

At odds with her former family, Meghan Markle took some time to set foot on the other side of the Atlantic. Absent from Prince Philippe’s funeral in 2021 due to her pregnancy, then the tribute to Princess Diana shortly after due to convalescence, Harry’s wife made her grand return to England last June, for the Queen’s Jubilee, then in September, to attend her funeral.