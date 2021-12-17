the bianconere go through. Scoreboards and highlights! – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

23.05 Thanks for following us and see you at the next live!

23.00 Here are the report cards:

Juventus Women (4-3-3): Peyraud-Magnin 6; Lundorf 6 (65 ′ Hyyrynen 6), Lenzini 7, Salvai 7, Boattin 7.5 (75 ′ Nilden 6); Rosucci 6.5, Pedersen 6.5 (79 ′ Staskova 6), Caruso 6 (65 ′ Zamanian 6); Bonansea 7, Girelli 8, Hurtig 7 (75 ′ Bonfantini 6). All. Montemurro 7.

Servette (4-1-4-1): Pereira 6; Soulard 6 (89 ‘Guede Redondo sv), Felber 5 (79’ Tamplin 6), Spalti 5, Mendes 6 (89 ‘Bourma sv); Tufo 6 (31 ′ Fleury 5); Nakkach 6, Lagonia 5 (79 ′ Gimenez 6), Maendly 6, Padilla-Bidas 5; Boho Sayo 5. All. Severac 5.

22.55 Juventus passing the second round, an easy match for Joe Montemurro’s team. Historic qualification for the bianconere.

94 ′ The match ends, Juventus-Servette 4-0.

ninety two’ Goooooooooooooooooool, Bonfantiniiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii, dribbling inside the penalty area and left at the near post, Juventus-Servette 4-0.

90 ‘Inside Redondo and Bourma, outside Mendes and Lagonia for the Servette.

88 ‘Bonansea’s shot, ball out.

86 ‘Mendes from a good position sends the ball high.

84 ′ Inside Staskova, outside Pedersen in Juventus.

82 ′ Inside Tamplin and Peiro, outside Lagonia and Felber in the Servette.

80 ‘Fourth goal for Wolfsburg, 4-0 against Chelsea.

78 ′ Pedersen’s right that ends up on the bottom.

76 ′ Inside Bonfantini and Nilden, outside Hurtig and Boattin in Juventus.

74 ′ Servette who shyly feels a reaction.

72 ‘Juventus attacking again, does not want to stop.

70 ′ Outside Lundorf and Caruso, inside Zamanian and Hyyrynen in Juventus.

68 ′ Goooooooooooooooool, Girelliiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii, brace for the black and white tip, Juventus 3-0 Servette.

66 ′ Penalty for Juventus, landed Hurtig in the area!

64 ‘Bonansea misses the conclusion with the right.

62 ′ Wolfsburg goes 3-0 over Chelsea, at this moment the bianconere pass as second in the group.

60 ‘Caruso with his left sends very high over the crossbar.

58 ′ Nakkach from distance tries a conclusion that ends up on the goalkeeper’s arms.

56 ′ Juventus that has lowered the pace, but controls the game without too many problems.

54 ‘Caruso tries for Girelli, ball kicked too hard.

52 ′ 6508 spectators at the Stadium for the match against Servette.

50 ′ Servette who shyly tries ball possession.

48 ′ Prolonged possession of the ball for Juventus.

46 ′ The recovery begins!

21.55 Juventus in full control easily leads to 2-0, but on the other side also Wolfsburg is on 2-0. At the moment both are qualified to the detriment of Chelsea.

See you soon for the second half!

45 ‘End of the first half, Juventus-Servette 2-0.

43 ′ Conclusion out of Nakkach from a distance.

41 ′ Servette trying to raise the center of gravity.

39 ‘Free-kick cross by Girelli.

37 ‘Yellow for Maendly for a foul on the edge of the area.

35 ′ Inside Fleury, outside Tufo for the Servette.

33 ‘Pedersen fails to give strength to the ball, para Pereira.

31 ′ Pereira’s miracle on Caruso’s safe shot.

29 ‘Rosucci for Hurtig, wrong ball by a whisker.

27 ‘Shot by Boattin that ends high above the crossbar.

25 ′ Wolfsburg also goes 2-0 against Chelsea.

23 ′ Gooooooooooooooooooool, Girelliiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii, penalty well kicked by Cristiana Girelli, Juventus-Servette 2-0.

21 ‘ Penalty for Juventus, knockdown in the area!

19 ′ Meanwhile, Wolfsburg takes the lead against Chelsea.

17 ‘Girelli header that does not create problems.

15 ′ Juventus that does not give up, immediately wants to double.

13 ′ Hurtig again, with the right she sends a breath from the post in front of the goalkeeper.

11 ′ Fantastic action of Barbara Bonansea who on the right wing manages to put a spectacular ball.

9 ′ Goooooooooooooooooooooooooool, Hurtigggggggggggggggg, Hurtig’s splendid net on the fly from full neck to the far post, Juventus 1-0 Servette.

7 ‘Rosucci from distance sends the ball high.

5 ‘Attempt by Servette, but Peyraud-Magnin blocks the ball in the area.

3 ‘Bonansea tries the low cross for Cristiana Girelli, ball blocked by the defense.

1 ′ The game begins!

20.55 The players enter the field, all ready at the Allianz Stadium!

20.50 Soon the two teams will enter the field.

20.45 Servette is last in the standings, 0 points in the standings.

20.40 The captain of the men’s team, Giorgio Chiellini, also took care of the environment: “The girls need all of us, come in large numbers to the stadium”.

20.35 Yesterday, on the eve of the match, the Juve Women’s coach, Mr. Montemurro said at the press conference: “Do I risk being favorites? He may feel in the first few minutes, because there can be a bit of anxiety and haste, so it will be important to check the race immediately, with clarity. Every time we play at Allianz Stadium it is an experience not to be missed. “

20.30 Juventus with a victory would be sure to qualify, but it will be enough to do the same result as Wolfsburg.

20.25

20.20 Here are the formations officers:

Juventus Women (4-3-3): Peyraud-Magnin; Lundorf, Lenzini, Salvai, Boattin; Rosucci, Pedersen, Caruso; Bonansea, Girelli, Hurtig. Available: Aprile, Hyyrynen, Gama, Nilden, Cernoia, Staskova, Giai, Zamanian, Bonfantini, Pfattner. Coach: Montemurro.

Servette (5-4-1): Pereira; Tufo, Soulard, Felber, Spalti, Mendes; Nakkach, Lagonia, Maendly, Padilla-Bidas; Boho Sayo. Available: Droz, Bourma, Tamplin, Peiro Gimenez, Guede Redondo, Fleury. Coach: Severac.

20.15 Good evening and welcome to the live textual live of Juventus-Servette women.

Good evening and welcome to the LIVE LIVE text of the Juventus-Servette Women Champions League match, for the bianconere it will be enough to do the same result of Wolfsburg to obtain the qualification.

There Juventus Women the qualification to the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League is played. The ranking of the Women’s Champions League sees in group A the Chelsea first with 11 points then Juventus And Wolfsburg at 8 and then the Servette to 0: the bianconere are ahead on the Germans for the direct clashes. In fact, it will be enough to do the same result as the Wolfsburg to obtain the qualification. Even if they finish on equal points with the three teams still in the race, the Bianconere from Montemurro would have an advantage over their opponents thanks to the goal difference in direct matches.

As for the line-up: Peyraud-Magnin in goal, full backs Boattin and Lundorf. Central I saved And Linen. Three midfield with Zamanian, the usual owner Pedersen And Rosucci. In the offensive trident we find Hurtig And Bonansea behind the only tip Baby walkers.

Match: Juventus Women-Servette

Date: Thursday 16 December 2021

Hours: 21.00

TV channel and streaming: Dazn and TimVision.

POSSIBLE FORMATIONS of Juventus-Servette Women

JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Peyraud Magnin; Boattin, Salvai, Lenzini, Lundorf; Zamanian, Pedersen, Rosucci; Hurtig, Girelli, Bonansea

SERVED (4-1-4-1): Teixera Pereira; Mendes, Spalti, Felber, Tamplin; Tuff; Padilla, Maedly, Lagonia, Nakkach; Boho Sayo

OA Sport offers you LIVE LIVE of the Juventus-Servette Women Champions League match: news in real time and constant updates. Kick-off at 21:00. Have fun!

Photo: Lapresse.