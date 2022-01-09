the bianconeri overturn it in 7 minutes. Pellegrini misses a penalty – Corriere.it

from Paolo Tomaselli, sent to Rome

Allegri’s team gives itself an evening of madness at the expense of the Giallorossi, recovered and mocked at the Olimpico and left 6 points behind in the long run-up to fourth place that is worth the Champions League

From 3-1 to 3-4 in seven minutes, a penalty saved by Szczesny from Pellegrini in the final. Juventus gives themselves an evening of madness at the expense of Roma, who have recovered and mocked at the Olimpico and left 6 points behind in the long run to fourth place that is worth the Champions League. The worst attack of the bianconeri in the last twenty years (just 28 goals before this match) makes four in one fell swoop, in one match full of errors, but also with some pearls of absolute value such as Dybala’s 1-1 goal and Pellegrini’s free-kick of 3-1: it seems the end of Madama, but Locatelli in the lead, Kulusevski after a long consultation Var and De Sciglio from a few steps complete the comeback. Pellegrini himself has the opportunity for the 4-4, but not only takes the penalty very badly and is parried by Szczesny (already decisive in the first leg) but also slips sensationally on the rejected kicking to the side.

Without Allegri on the bench (there is deputy Landucci) it seems the usual Juve, which immediately goes under for a rather undisturbed header from Abraham in the middle of the Veretout cross area. Mourinho relies on 4-2-3-1 given the absence of Zaniolo (stopped by Covid) with Felix good at limiting Cuadrado a lot and the new acquisition Maitland-Niles immediately owner: the bianconeri remain crushed in their half field, but at the first real opportunity, Chiesa and Dybala tie the knot, with the central discharge of the blue and the great left at the edge of the post of the Argentine. The new tactic is precisely the proximity of the pair of Juventus stars in the cheerful 4-2-3-1, with Kean as central reference.

But Chiesa, hit hard by Smalling a few minutes earlier, sprains his left knee after half an hour, leaving room for Kulusevski who doesn’t have a good impact. But nothing as it seems, if it is true that the 2-1 generated by a decisive deviation by De Sciglio on a shot by Mkhitaryan and that Pellegrini’s 3-1 seems to be the decisive blow for Juve. Morata’s entrance changes Madama’s face and the Spaniard’s cross finds Locatelli undisturbed in the middle of the area for the 3-2. Kulusevski’s 3-3 comes after Smalling’s rejection on Morata himself, with the Var that takes two minutes to reassign the goal canceled for an offside that is not the same center forward (behind the ball).

Roma goes into a doll and Smalling heads up De Sciglio in front of Rui Patricio, with the full-back forgiving the previous deviation. It is not enough, because there is the episode of the penalty mistaken by the Roman captain to seal an incredible match. The Giallorossi still have the strength to attack, but the good train had already passed.