“The bianconeri saw their reactions on the screen”

ALVAREZ, CHALLENGE TO THREE According to the Argentine press, Juventus would have two big opponents for Julian Alvarez, it would be Milan and Inter, the Nerazzurri would be moving quickly to anticipate the competition. According to the Argentine press, Juventus would have two big opponents for Julian Alvarez, it would be Milan and Inter, the Nerazzurri would be moving quickly to anticipate the competition. LAZIO-JUVENTUS 0-2 – BONNIE AT THE SQUARE, YOU MUST HAVE “FAITH”. IN THE NIGHT OF THE OLYMPIC, THERE ARE NO INSUFFICIENCIES SZCZESNY 6 – Inactive throughout the game, he allows himself the luxury of getting his gloves dirty from time to time and keeps the goal clean. DANILO 6 – His match lasts only 13 ‘following the contrast with Hysaj. The hope is that for the Brazilian, released in … SZCZESNY 6 – Inactive throughout the game, he allows himself the luxury of getting his gloves dirty from time to time and keeps the goal clean. DANILO 6 – His match lasts only 13 ‘following the contrast with Hysaj. The hope is that for the Brazilian, released in … JUVENTUS SPRING-LAZIO, DATE AND TIME OF THE ITALIAN CUP MATCH RELEASED Lega Serie A has announced dates and times of the matches of the first knockout round of the Coppa Italia Primavera. Juventus will play against Lazio in Vinovo on Wednesday 1 December at 11 am. Lega Serie A has announced dates and times of the matches of the first knockout round of the Coppa Italia Primavera. Juventus will play against Lazio in Vinovo on Wednesday 1 December at 11 am. LIVE TJ – TRAINING ENDED. BALLOTING ALEX SANDRO – PELLEGRINI. IN ATTACK SPACE AT DYBALA AND MORATA 19:11 – TRAINING ENDED – Juventus have finished the afternoon training in view of the match against Atalanta. For this match Massimiliano Allegri will rely on 4-4-2: Szczesny will be in goal. In defense of the right, it will be up to … 19:11 – TRAINING ENDED – Juventus have finished the afternoon training in view of the match against Atalanta. For this match Massimiliano Allegri will rely on 4-4-2: Szczesny will be in goal. In defense of the right, it will be up to …