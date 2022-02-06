the bianconeri try to tempt the Friedkin

TURIN – Tiago Pinto gm of Rome, does not want more talk , after his statements detonated market rumors. Maximilian Merry glosses without denying interest with a “Let’s see in the summer, now let’s think about winning games”. Nicolò Zaniolo in short, remains al center of the speeches of Rome And Juventus that, from here to summer , they might really start talking about it seriously. For now, Pinto tries to calm the fiery environment after his statements at the beginning of the week: “I can’t hide the fact that I’m surprised by all this noise around Zaniolo , we are in an era where Messi left Barcelona. No director can say that a player will not be sold. Zaniolo is one of the main players of the Rome , has a contract until 2024, it’s time to talk about the team. I’m also here to learn, it was a situation that I don’t understand. I was pleased with Mourinho’s words, he spoke of maturity and I was pleased that i fans of Rome have not exploited my words as others have done. I no longer speak of Zaniolo ». […]

Juve’s card to tempt the Friedkin

[…] Zaniolo to Rome he is fine and yesterday, before the Var froze him by nullifying his goal, he had exulted under the curve. But it is not a mystery not even the feeling between the Juventus and the talent blue, already close to the bianconeri in the past. Some contact there has also been recently and for sure, in the absence of a contract extension, an attempt at Continassa will be carried out for what is considered one of the best Italians of the present and of the future. The dream from the Juventusespecially in case of failure to extend Paulo Dybalawould be to assemble a trident all physical and goal made up of Zaniolo, Vlahovic And church. […] In the Bianconeri environments, two possible plans are evaluated to attack Zaniolo. Finance the blow through some assignment or to attempt there Rome with a counterpart: Moise Kean and especially Weston McKennie. The American, who has become increasingly central also for Allegri to the sound of performances and goals, is highly appreciated by the American ownership of Roma. Weston is as Texan as i Friedkin and it is one of the strengths of the US national team.

