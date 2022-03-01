The Bichota in El Salvador! Karol G confirms concert

Karol G, the Colombian singer confirmed today that the Latin American tour entitled ‘Bichota Tour’ is coming, in which El Salvador is included.

Through a video posted on her Instagram account, Karol G announced the list of countries she will visit as part of the music tour, where an incredible show is expected like the ones she usually gives.

“It’s HoYyYy it’s hOyyy !!! I can finally announce that we’re going with EL BICHOTA TOUR through Latin America, this time RELOADED/RECARGADO. WE’RE GOING TO SPEND A CHIMBA TOGETHER !!!”, the artist wrote in her publication.

The visit of the Colombian singer to El Salvador is expected to take place on June 21, at the Cuscatlán Stadium, according to the schedule of the concerts broadcast in the audiovisual, a date on which she will delight salvadorans with some of her greatest hits like: Tusa, El Makinón, Bichota, Bebesita, and of course her most recent release titled ‘Mami’ in collaboration with Becky G.

La bichota, as she is also known, has managed to position herself as one of the most recognized female singers in the field of urban music, which is why she has won the affection of many people worldwide.

Fame has also led her to be involved in various rumors that revolve around her personal life, such as her relationship with Anuel AA, which recently ended, however, fans continue to link them.

Now, with the confirmation of the concert, the wait is over for Salvadoran fans who like the music of the Colombian.