The Biden administration approves an exemption in the cabotage regulations to allow the diesel ship to enter Puerto Rico

Washington DC- The Joe Biden administration has announced the approval of a limited exemption in federal cabotage regulations to allow a Marshall Islands-flagged ship that brings 300,000 barrels of diesel to Puerto Rico to disembark in the port of Peñuelas.

The Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, made the announcement tonight, indicating that he seeks to address the “immediate needs” of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona and warned that a federal law now prevents the president of the United States from granting comprehensive and long-term exemptions. term.

Other requests referring to a temporary exemption in the cabotage rules, regulated by the Jones Act of 1920, will be evaluated “case by case”, he told The new day a spokesman for Secretary Mayorkas.

Federal cabotage regulations require the use of US-registered, owned, flagged, and crewed (75%) vessels between ports in states and US territories, excluding the Virgin Islands, Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands.

In recent days, Governor Pedro Pierluisi, the Puerto Rico House of Representatives, Democratic and Republican federal legislators, the New York City Council and study groups in Washington DC have advocated for a temporary exemption in cabotage regulations, to at least ensure the transport of fuel to the Island.

In a letter to President Biden, Governor Pierluisi had warned that diesel reserves in Puerto Rico, which is used to power key infrastructure, such as hospitals, were being reduced.

“In response to the urgent and immediate needs of the Puerto Rican people in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, I have approved a temporary and specific exemption from the Jones Act to ensure that the Puerto Rican people have enough diesel to run the generators necessary for electricity and to operate facilities. criticism as they recover from Hurricane Fiona. The decision to approve the waiver was made in consultation with the Departments of Transportation, Energy and Defense to assess the justification for the waiver request and based on the recommendations of the Governor of Puerto Rico and others on the ground who support the efforts. of recovery”. Mayorkas indicated.

The Marshall Islands flag ship was hired by the British Petroleum company. Although she sailed without the exemption, British Petroleum had applied for the exemption since September 20.

In his statement, Secretary Mayorkas noted that the Jones Act of 1920 is vital to maintaining the strength of America’s shipbuilding and maritime industries.

Mayorkas alluded to the fact that the Defense Spending Authorization Act of 2021, which was approved in 2020 but ratified in January 2021, eliminated the authority of the federal government to grant exemptions in the comprehensive and long-term federal cabotage regulations, except when required to “address an immediate adverse effect on military operations.”

Under that statute, waivers that don’t meet that standard must be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, the Department of Homeland Security said.

In the midst of an emergency like the one caused by Hurricane Maria, there are experts who maintain that even with the language of the defense spending authorization law, President Biden has the authority to decree a temporary exemption for the supply of fuel and humanitarian assistance. to Puerto Rico.

“At a time when Puerto Rico is once again suffering the devastating effects of natural disasters, and the lives and liberty of the 3.2 million Americans on the island are at stake, the Biden administration must ensure energy security, well-being and the long-term prosperous future for Puerto Rico,” said David Vasquez, of AFPI’s Center for Energy and the Environment, in a public policy report.

President Biden has been a champion of cabotage laws.

“Given the clear precedent for authorizing waivers for natural disasters that affect the affordability, reliability, and security of America’s energy, the consensus for the Biden administration should be very clear,” Vasquez said.

In recent years, the libertarian-leaning Cato Institute think tank has advocated for the elimination of cabotage rules and an exemption for Puerto Rico.

At a time when the ship from the Marshall Islands was waiting for the waiver, Colin Grabow, an expert at the Cato Institute, stated that this example allows us to know “the damage of the Jones Act in real time.”

“As Puerto Rico reels from the impact of Hurricane Fiona, a ship loaded with 300,000 barrels of diesel fuel from Texas has arrived off the southern coast of the island and could help fuel the island’s many power generators. However, thanks to the Jones Act, unloading valuable and timely cargo would be illegal,” Grabow said, prior to Secretary Mayorkas’ announcement.

For her part, the resident commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González, said on Tuesday night that a waiver in the federal cabotage regulations for the transport of fuel to Puerto Rico would have little impact on the island’s access to petroleum derivatives. , in the midst of the emergency that the Island is experiencing due to Hurricane Fiona.

“The vast majority of the fuel that Puerto Rico consumes comes from outside the United States, which is why it is transported on ships with a foreign flag, from foreign ports. Therefore, the Jones Act (of 1920) does not apply to it and a waiver would not change the way in which fuel is transported at all,” said Commissioner González, who had been asked by sectors of the opposition to express herself on this matter. .

According to González, contrary to what Governor Pedro Pierluisi has said, the federal authorities have indicated that there are no limitations on Puerto Rico’s access to fuel.

Commissioner González said tonight that she has not opposed limited exemptions to bring fuel to the island, although on Tuesday she stated that the Marshall Islands-flagged ship “comes to address the lack of inventory from a supplier, not from the industry.” in general and it is known to all that I set sail without first doing the proper paperwork with the federal government”.