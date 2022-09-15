The Biden Administration Approves Puerto Rico’s Plan to Build Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles

Washington D.C. – The Joe Biden administration announced today that it has approved the plan of the government of Puerto Rico to build charging infrastructure for electric vehicles on the island’s highways, which will release $4.9 million allocated by the infrastructure investment law.

With the approval of its plan, the government of Puerto Rico can also request funds from the electric vehicle infrastructure program -NEVI, for its acronym in English-, created and financed by the infrastructure investment law approved in 2021.

In total, the federal government approved the plans of 35 states, Washington DC and Puerto Rico.

Through this infrastructure law, Puerto Rico will receive nearly $2.5 billion over the next five years. Of those, $13.66 million was already allocated for the island to establish accessible sites to charge electric vehicles.

According to the secretary of the United States Department of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, Puerto Rico’s plan proposes establishing 15 public cargo ports “at regular and reliable intervals along its highways.”

“Making electric vehicle charging accessible to all Americans is critical to achieving a transportation sector that improves our environment and reduces our dependence on oil and gas,” indicated, for her part, the Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm.

The proposed standards for electric vehicle charging require electricians working on the installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure to be certified through the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Training Program, a nonprofit initiative supported by of the industry.