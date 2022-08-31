The Biden administration does not see the need to annul the doctrine of the Insular Cases in claim over the citizenship of the Samoans

The United States Department of Justice rejected that the case before the federal Supreme Court in which natives of Samoa claim US citizenship requires reviewing the Insular Cases doctrine in order to be resolved.

“The government’s argument is not based on that framework. The government does not rely on the premise that citizenship is not a ‘fundamental’ (right), or on the view that extending birthright citizenship to Samoan Americans would be ‘unworkable and anomalous’. And the government is in no way relying on the indefensible and discredited aspects of the Insular Cases’ reasoning and rhetoric that petitioners highlight here,” US Attorney General Elizabeth Prelogar’s office said, opposing in writing that the US Supreme Court reviews the case Fitisemanu versus the United States.

But, the argument of the Department of Justice that asks the federal Supreme Court to validate the decision of the Tenth Circuit of Appeals that ruled out naturalizing through judicial means those born in Samoa, maintains that the citizenship clause of the fourteenth amendment of the Constitution American applies to those born in the United States, not in its unincorporated territories, a concept created through the Insular Cases to distinguish from former territories headed for statehood.

Members of Congress and civil rights organizations had endorsed the position of attorneys for three Samoans residing in the United States claiming US citizenship by birth, to use the Fitisemanu case to overturn the Insular Cases case law.

In practice, lawyers for the Samoans, federal legislators, and civil rights advocates believe that the Biden administration’s argument has the effect of validating the Insular Cases doctrine, since an opportunity has been lost to urge the US Supreme Court to reject it.

“The continued defense of the Insular Cases by the Biden administration is completely out of step with the direction our country should be taking when it comes to addressing systemic racism and white supremacy. Now it’s up to the Supreme Court and Congress to step up and make clear that racial discrimination and colonialism have no place in our country.” said the chairman of the House Resources Committee, Democrat Raúl Grijalva (Arizona).

Neil Weare, president and founder of the organization Equally American, stated that while he insists that his argument is not based on the Insular Cases framework], “the Justice Department continues to espouse the doctrine that the Constitution applies ‘only in part’ in the so-called ‘unincorporated’ territories”.

In the Fitisemanu case, three Samoans argue that they should be considered US citizens under the 14th amendment to the US Constitution, with the same protections as those born in the states. Those born in the US territory of American Samoa are ‘nationals’ of the United States, but not US citizens.

Through the Insular Cases, decided mainly at the beginning of the last century, the Supreme Court of the United States –with racist expressions-, created the doctrine of unincorporated territories, in which only the fundamental rights of the US Constitution apply.

Case law determined that unincorporated territories, such as Puerto Rico, belong to, but are not part of, the United States, and are not on the path to statehood.

In its argument, the Attorney General of the United States agreed with the Tenth Circuit of Appeals in that the will of the people of Samoa – expressed by their government and their delegate before Congress – is not to favor United States citizenship by birth in their territory, which was granted in the other unincorporated territories by federal legislation.

And he held that the plaintiffs and other Samoans residing in the United States have available to them the naturalization rules that Congress has provided, should they choose to become American citizens.