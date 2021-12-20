The Biden plan against Omicron, Fauci’s prudence and the challenge of the universal vaccine – Corriere.it

Tomorrow the president will speak to America about the new coronavirus emergency, while in the US cases of infection with the new variant double every two days

NEW YORK – Tomorrow, Tuesday 21 December, Joe Biden will talk to the nation about the new coronavirus emergency. The announcement, made on Friday by its spokesperson, Jen Psaki, has fueled the expectation of the launch of a plan in winter against the pandemic, but also offered right-wing politicians and commentators an opportunity to harshly criticize a president accused of taking it easy: four days is too long in front of the Omicron variant whose cases, in the US, double every two days.

A clumsy interview by Kamala Harris al Los Angeles Times in which the vice president argues that the administration was taken by surprise both by the intensity of the Delta variant and by the Omicron (seeming to place the blame on White House scientists), it has provided other arrows to critics seeking to bring out divisions in the government between politicians and experts.

In reality, if there was any disagreement, it concerned underestimation of the past (the analyzes that six months ago prompted the president to invite the Americans, on July 4, to celebrate independence from Covid as well as that of the USA) more than things to do now: Biden continues to rely on scientists whose arsenal, however, does not offer much immediately.

In the winter plan, further precautions may be required, new limits set, but there are no new therapies at hand: developing revolutionary vaccines in less than a year was almost a miracle and miracles do not happen over and over again.

And the new version of the mRNA vaccines calibrated on the Delta and Omicron variants? And discussions about the need for a program Warp Speed ​​2 to identify new treatments such as the one financed with 10 billion dollars by Donald Trump when the world fell into the pandemic?

Various groups of researchers in the United States and other parts of the world are working to the development of a pan-coronavirus vaccine, that is of a polyvalent vaccine capable of targeting the virus regardless of the variant with which it occurs.

First laboratory tests carried out in Singapore starting from subjects who in 2003 were exposed to the first SARS epidemic seem to demonstrate the viability of this path. Duke University is working on a project in this field together with scientists from the University of Singapore, but other attempts are also underway around the world: from those of an Oslo foundation that is funding MixVax Ltd, a promising Israeli start-up, at the Walter Reed Army Institute, the medical center for US Army veterans. This institute, with the help of public subsidies, launched the first phase of testing a multiple vaccine.