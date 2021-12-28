The big brother of electronic invoicing: what is the risk

Fighting the use of cash and fighting tax evasion, these are the reasons declared by the government when it comes to electronic invoicing and the imposition of the Pos on merchants. In reality, thanks to the so-called “e-bill”, there is a lot of information that comes into the possession of the Revenue Agency, so much so that there are already those who speak of a real filing.

From personal purchasing and consumption habits to purely fiscal data, this loot of information will end up in the hands of the tax authorities, creating a real database. One of the risks is that we can also encounter a data breach phenomenon, not to mention the fact that the Agency will find itself managing a quantity of data that is not always connected to the fight against tax evasion (one of the reasons for which electronic invoicing has been introduced).

The stakes of the guarantor

Hence the intervention of guarantor of privacy which, as reported by Italy Today, calls for limited access to the integrated data, and for the information to be used only after tax audits have been initiated. The guarantor also requests that greater restrictions be introduced when the data is linked to the services of lawyers, and that professional accountants are involved for the analysis of the information to be sent to the tax authorities. The attempt of the privacy guarantor is evident, that is to try to protect and secure the database of electronic invoices. To date, more than two billion purchase communications are transiting through the database, communications that can be kept for up to 8 years.

If on the one hand Revenue Agency intends to use the information obtained from the electronic invoice also for the risk analyzes connected to the fight against evasion, on the other hand the privacy guarantor tries to set some stakes. Last September, the authority postponed the Agency’s decision. In his opinion, in fact, the risk of delivering sensitive data to the tax authorities relating to aspects of citizens’ daily life was too high. “ In the context of trade, in the field covered by the invoice, the most disparate goods and services purchased by natural persons emerge, of which an accurate description is given (stationery, electronic devices, hygienic products, etc.) “, had explained the guarantor, as reported by Italy Today. “ Of particular importance, since particular categories of data also emerge, associated with the buyer’s tax code, are: sex toys, with a detailed description of the purchased good; books and films, where the title of the purchased product is shown; articles of clothing and footwear, with indication of the type, name of the article, color and size of clothing and footwear; other articles referable, for example, to toys or intimate products “.

The Revenue Agency solution

In an attempt to find a compromise, the Tax Authority has decided not to include in the database information relating to the type, quantity and quality of the objects and goods purchased. The guarantor, however, is not yet satisfied, and is asking for adequate measures that undoubtedly ensure compliance with the privacy principle.

Yes to the measure to combat the phenomenon ofevasion, but with conditions, then. With regard to legal, defense and investigation services, the fields relating to the descriptions of the goods and services sold and purchased present in the invoices must be made unintelligible. In the context of fiscal controls, these will have to start only as a consequence of rigorous checks that really suggest a risk of tax evasion.