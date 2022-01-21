‘The big crash has begun, the S&P 500 will go down 45%.’ Jeremy Grantham has no doubts and lists all the symptoms of the super bubble

Jeremy Grantham, an investor famous for calling market bubbles, yesterday said that the historic stock crash he predicted a year ago is underway and even Federal Reserve intervention cannot prevent a collapse of almost 50%. Grantham, co-founder of Boston’s GMO wealth manager, describes US equities as being in a “super bubble”.

As happened in the crash of 1929, the dot-com crash of 2000 and the financial crisis of 2008, the investor is certain that this bubble will burst. This implies in his view that the S&P 500 will fall roughly 45% since the close on Wednesday – and 48% since the peak on January 4 – to a level of 2,500 points.

Grantham is considered among the foremost experts of the equity, bond and commodity markets and is known, in fact, also for having managed to predict several speculative bubbles.

From very likely (a year ago) to almost certain today

