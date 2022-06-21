the big dumpling of an employee of Cristiano Ronaldo with his luxury car

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Kalidou Koulibaly’s “Little Brother” interview!

Definitely, the period is not really good for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star has had a complicated season for his comeback to Manchester United, but also painful personal glitches. After a shortened international rally with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo took the opportunity to go on a family vacation and recharge the batteries before a season that promises to be thrilling, under the orders of new manager Erik Ten Hag.

Only, even his vacation period brings complicated news… According to information from the Spanish media Ultima Hora, Cristiano Ronaldo has indeed learned that one of his employees had stamped… his Bugatti Véron worth 2 million euros, in a road accident. According to the Spanish media, the CR7 employee lost control of the vehicle on the road on the Mallorca side and ended up in the front door of a local housing estate. A nearby gas bottle depot was also hit. An accident which fortunately did not cause any injuries but which seriously damaged Cristiano Ronaldo’s luxury toy…

El lujoso coche deportivo del astro portugués ha colisionado contra una urbanización del municipio mallorquin de Bunyola. https://t.co/yzA4qBi3ov — TikitakAS (@AS_TikitakAS) June 20, 2022