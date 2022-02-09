The ‘Big-Four’ KPMG adds Bitcoin and Ethereum to its Treasury reserves

Companies adding cryptocurrencies to their reserves have been a trending topic in recent years, and one of the largest financial services firms in Canada recently said it was adding Bitcoin and Ethereum to its balance sheet.

KPMG in Canada is a limited liability company (LLP) with more than 8,000 employees in the country. The company recently announced that it has added Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to its public treasury. This is KPMG’s first crypto investment in Canada.

Benjie Thomas is the company’s managing partner and services consultant in Canada and has called digital assets a “maturing asset class”.

“Investors such as hedge funds and family offices to large insurers and pension funds are gaining more and more exposure to cryptoassets, and traditional financial services such as banks, financial advisors and brokers are exploring the offering of products and services that involve cryptoassets. This investment reflects our belief that institutional adoption of cryptoassets and blockchain technology will continue to grow and become a regular part of the asset mix, ”she said.

KPMG bought two major cryptocurrencies using Gemini Trust’s exchange services without disclosing the amount. The Canadian accounting firm has established a governance committee for risk assessment, taxation, accounting and treasury allocation of digital currencies. KPMG crypto assets and blockchain services co-leader and advisory partner, Kareem Sadek, has provided a bullish outlook on cryptocurrencies and expects more financial firms to consider and invest in them as “the industry continues to grow.”

“We have invested in a strong cryptocurrency practice and will continue to improve and build on our capabilities through decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFT) and the Metaverse, to name a few. We expect to see great growth in these areas in the years to come, ”Sadek said.

The allocation of cryptocurrencies is a big move by KPMG in Canada, making it one of the first public companies to join the crypto movement. Additionally, some of the large companies including MicroStrategy, Tesla, Square, Marathon Digital Holdings, and Voyager Digital have previously added bitcoin to their corporate treasuries.

The list is growing fast as the cryptocurrency market is finding its place amidst the market losses in recent months.