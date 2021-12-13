The big hit on the transfer market only in summer – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

“We want to do something in January, but not a big, crazy investment, similar to what can happen in the summer instead“. Josè Mourinho said for the January market, writes Francesca Ferrazza on The Republic not deceiving the fans and outlining the guidelines on which he is working together with the club and the GM Tiago Pinto. The Special One would like the arrival of a midfielder “You all know that I’ve been asking since last summer” and a right-back, to complete the squad at his disposal, attempting, in the second part of the season, the run-up to fourth place in the standings and the way to the European Conference final. Meanwhile, the Giallorossi will face tonight spice it of Motta at the Olimpico, focusing on the realization vein of Tammy Abraham, exalted in the cup by the help of the Spaniard in attack Borja Mayoral. And tonight the Portuguese could re-propose the same attacking pair in front, always within a three-man defense. Spezia tonight, Bergamo’s away match against Saturday Atalanta, then the Sampdoria, Wednesday 22, with the goal of ending the year close to fourth place in mind and hoping to take home as many points as possible.