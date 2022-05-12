The arrival of this title was the best on the Valve platform in recent days and we tell you all the details of the video game.





Steam It is the right platform to find the best PC games today and it is worth keeping an eye out for new games or special offers. This time, a new turn-based tactical RPG on Steam which became the best release in recent days and promises to continue to rise.











The big-launch tactical turn-based RPG on Steam that promises to break it

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters is the tactical role-playing game that had an immediate impact on the Steam platform and became the best launch of the week, with peaks of more than 10,000 simultaneous users, something that, given the competition and its high price (it costs $1,469 , quite a lot for Steam), is a high number.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters



What is Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, the game that is on the rise on Steam

Developed by Complex Games, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, the player will command humanity’s greatest weapon, The Gray Knights, to bring to life this fast-paced turn-based tactical RPG. Destroy and purge a galaxy-spanning plague in a story-driven, cinematic campaign using Daemonhunters’ custom squad talents and tactics.

Don’t miss a thing Receive the latest Gaming news and more!

It may interest you



