The “big mistake” of Andrés Lillini Juan Ignacio Dinenno

The UNAM Cougars have had a ‘clinical eye’ on the latest signings that have joined the first team as reinforcements, because with a short budget, the University students have managed to find quality players at a low cost, enhancing their performance within the MX League, just as it happened with their star striker, Juan Ignacio Dinenno, although in the case of the Argentine, the cats had a dose of fortune.

Despite the fact that they have a great scout in their ranks such as Andrés Lillini himself, Dinenno’s arrival at the Pedregal team was a ‘lucky stroke’ for the Argentine coach, since he himself confessed that they were able to find Juan Ignacio by a ‘mistake’, since they traveled to South America looking for another footballer and they met the striker.

Also read: María Chacón shows off her peach in a spicy photo in a string swimsuit

“As director of the basic forces, they sent me to see a player in Colombia and what normally happens is that you go to see one player and end up recommending another,” Lillini said in an interview with Super Deportivo AM.

Pumas strikes the first blow! �� �� Ignacio Dinenno reaches 7 goals in Concachampions and is the leader in scoring in the tournament. ⚽ The Pumas visit the fringe and Lillini will move some pieces but will try to keep some men from the base team. Will they give the surprise in the Cuauhtémoc? pic.twitter.com/3meVSjFysO – ROCK BEER AND PUMAS (@RockCervezaPuma)

April 7, 2022





“I saw three games right in that Cali, because they had played the Copa Sudamericana in the middle of the week, and I saw a guy who gave himself up, who went to all of them. I remember that he threw himself against a Paraguayan defender with his head and came out angry because they had not won and I said ‘This one has this race’ and he comes here and ends up being what he is, ”said the Argentine.

Regarding Dinenno’s performance with the Pumas, Lillini labeled her countryman as a totally profitable player, as the statistics indicate this with his 25 goals in the League, Liguilla and Copa MX.

“He is a player who loves soccer because every day I have to scold him because he stays after (training) kicking and kicking and supports with the facts what one says about him, with goals. He becomes a very Puma player”.

Dinenno was bought in 2020 by the Pumas in exchange for 3.8 million euros, when the footballer was valued at 2 million.

Already with the Universitarios, DineGol has raised its value to 4 million euros and a year ago it was valued at 5.

Dinenno’s contract ends in December of this 2022 and his renewal is in ‘we will see’ with the auriazules.

Also read: Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL: Guillermo Almada rubs Tuzos’ victory against Miguel Herrera