the big names to another level – Corriere.it

from Mario Sconcerti

The final four points are few, for Liverpool it was enough to push at times, in England there is a different quality, another football is played: it is no coincidence that four out of four teams qualify

Milan did little in the Champions League, as was to be expected. He had been out for seven years, the last time another football was being played, Guardiola was betting on tiki-taka, Moratti was still honorary president of Inter and Berlusconi as president in office. In addition, Milan was in the worst group, with a giant like Liverpool and the Spanish champions of Atletico and a classic of these tournaments, Porto, which, not surprisingly, has won two editions of the Champions League. There are few final points, they suggest that you have invested money and enthusiasm on a sigh. They give the idea of ​​going out without even having learned anything, simply consuming each game a little.

The mistakes that started Liverpool’s goals are not up to par for the tournament. On the first, Kessie and Maignan were wrong. On the second Tomori fails a basic check in front of his door, inconceivable at this height. The small paradox that Milan spares at least the Europa League, a stone more than a pride, to be carried in the other half of a season which remains very important in Italy. Liverpool weren’t very bad, on the contrary full of reserves and already qualified. But it was enough to push at times to find the difference.

Between us and the English in general, the difference is no longer so much in the race, in the speed, but now in the private strait of football, that is the quality of the players. They are better than ours. Liverpool find team harmonies even when they are not racing because they are all playmakers in any position. They come out of the area in dribbling, never miss a support. They essentially play another football. On the other hand, Italy hasn’t brought four teams to the second round since 2003, a long time ago. And we haven’t won the Cup since 2010, Mourinho still had all black hair.

He also disappointed Inter who reaffirmed in Madrid the difference in their opponents seen at San Siro. Not even Real is damned, it goes slowly but wins automatically. After an hour Inzaghi had already made all the changes, a clear sign of abandonment. These classic clubs have too many different players and are used to these matches. It is no coincidence that England leads four out of four teams to the second round and all in first place, Spain has two out of two for now, the other two play today. Debts and the pandemic have changed things a bit in the sense that without problems only England remained. But Italy is slow in using the opportunities. We will see tonight if Juventus and Atalanta will partially compensate for this very hard night to accept.