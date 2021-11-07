the big names will not decide, but the duels Diaz-Calhanoglu and Calabria-Perisic- Corriere.it

from Mario Sconcerti

They are the second lines that distribute the field and create balance. Beware of the unlikely Darmian and Ballo Tour

Milan and Inter are two teams that have consolidated over time. impossible to decide in advance who is the best. In the great fight they are the same. They will always show where the best will decide the substance. Eventually we will find Lautaro or Ibrahimovic, Dzeko or Leao, but other details must have been fundamental to get to them.

When two teams are equal, they always decide the details. Luck is also a detail: a shot from thirty meters seems destiny, but there must have been one who marked the shooter. in these corners of the pitch a balanced game is decided. Head-on clashes, those between great players, are not predictable, they depend on them. They are the second lines that distribute the field and create balance.

Let me give you an example: one of the decisive duels will be in the performance of Diaz and Calhanoglu. They are the two lightest elements of a structured midfield elsewhere. this is where the ifs begin. Se Diaz fencing at the start Brozovic and it is more in the game of ideas, it becomes the difference of Milan. But if Calhanoglu makes a great match from the advanced midfielder he puts the Milan midfield in difficulty, which still starts with the only ones Tonali and Kessie, already occupied by Barella and from the beginning of everyone else’s game.

Same thing is true in a comparison not of first light, the one between Calabria and Perisic. Yet whoever wins it has a lot of chances of winning the game because it creates disorder, combines a wave that on the one hand rises to cover all the other islands. Calabria and Perisic are perhaps among the most underrated players in Europe. I exaggerate a little, but not so much. We will understand in five years who Perisic really was and who is already Calabria. In the quality and ability to create their own depth on the field.

In this overturned derby, thelast marginal duel between Ballo-Tour and Darmian. They are two unlikely, the first still a boy; the other has seen everything and has always played the same good game, never been overwhelmed, always been at the center of an idea of ​​peripheral and constant football. As on the other side between Calabria and Perisic, whoever brings more balls between Darmian and Ballo-Tour will orient the result. A match is never a Basilica, not even the derby. intelligence, experience, surprise: diversity. Defining the rest is up to others. But the others depend on the base. After all, this class struggle too.