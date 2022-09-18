The big problem that Zoë Kravitz had with her Catwoman costume

ads

Fans loved Zoë Kravitz in her scaled-down Catwoman outfit, but the actor’s feelings toward her outfit were more complicated. She apparently found him “unworthy,” as he joked to The Guardian. “She was like a two-year-old. If I needed to go to the bathroom, someone had to walk me in and out,” he said. While it’s hard to imagine Catwoman needing help with anything (let alone something as mundane as using the bathroom), another DC alum hinted that the Catwoman suit might present some logistical challenges.

Michelle Pfeiffer, who played Catwoman in the 1992 film “Batman Returns,” shared some words of wisdom for Kravitz during a 2019 appearance on “Good morning america.” “Make sure when designing the costume that they consider how you’re going to go to the bathroom,” Pfeiffer said. “Minor detail, but it’s important.” Per Metro, the actor spent long hours on set in the suit with “only one bathroom break during the six-month shoot.” Is it any wonder she wasn’t exactly a fan of latex attire? “It was the most uncomfortable costume I’ve ever put on,” Pfeiffer added (via CinemaBlend). “They had to powder me, help me get in, and then vacuum pack the suit… The mask was ripping my face apart and suffocating me… we had a lot of bugs to work out.”

Another “Catwoman” who fought in her “Catwoman” outfit? “The Dark Knight Rises” star Anne Hathaway, who told Allure (via HuffPost) that the team was “a psychological terrorist.”