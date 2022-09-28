The big question about Ana de Armas

There are not so many ways to succeed, and certainly a very strange one is to hit rock bottom. Anne of Arms is now a movie star only because in Spain they did him the favor of ignore her. Everything that this actress born in Cuba, and of Spanish nationality for all purposes of derision, has, owes it to an industry, that of Spanish cinema, for which she did not reach deserve nor a role in a short film shot with the i-phone at Easter by students. His is a success like few have seen: the success of the hopeless.

If I understand correctly, normally the foreign actresses who end up in Hollywood with greater or lesser fortune do so after earning a Privileged position at your local movie theater. Contrary to Ana de Armas, they hit the roof, they win Goyas, they sound at festivals and Hollywood pays attention to them and lets them kiss Keanu Reeves. The same thing happens with the actors, whom they let I killed them Keanu Reeves.

Thus, the natural path to Hollywood is progressive, upward, largely symbolic (one or two films are made in Los Angeles and little else), and always back. It is the circle of recognition that we can find in Marion Cotillard either Lea Seadux.

However, as we say, Ana de Armas did it the other way around. It failed in Spain and then went to Hollywood to fail. Either way, she won.

We must insist and stop at that day, that year (2014), when Ana de Armas took the suitcases. Her last film in Spain was Anabel (2015, Antonio Trashorras), a low-budget film where no one seems to think much about Hollywood, but about whether the Metro will be open when they finish shooting. Ana de Armas came from a cameo in Faraday (Norberto Ramos del Val2013) lasting twelve seconds, disguised as princess Leia. In Filmin you can see how his career was fading. I met her, come on, I kept her name, in Lies and fatsan incredible macho clowning written by the Minister of Culture of the PSOE Angeles Gonzalez-Sinde, which are already credentials. In between, little, mostly nudes, close-ups of her candid face.

When Ana de Armas travels to Los Angeles, according to what I have read on some website of movie curiosities, he doesn’t know a single word of english. This may have been invented because it is more mythical, but let’s believe it. Ana doesn’t know English, she comes to Los Angeles and what does she do. She admires me like few things imagine this little woman arriving in the raging, luciferian city of Los Angeles and even being able to find the bus stop. I could not. But Ana found the bus stop and a place to get off the bus, and somehow she got the chance to kiss Keanu Reeves in the movie. knock knock (Eli Roth, 2015).

Again, you have to temper the story, give space to the context. In Hollywood Ana de Armas, who now seems to us the sexiest woman in the world and an actress of talent and an evidence in itself, in Hollywood, I say, Ana de Armas it’s nobody, she’s not even the hottest and she’s not even the prettiest. In this place the aspirations of ending up interpreting Marilyn Monroe of the most beautiful women on planet Earth. We speak, strictly speaking, of thousands and thousands of perfect girls, beautiful, talented, ambitious, willing to do anything, with contacts, without contacts, with the fair face that the world asks for in its modal-facial inclination, with the body or the race or the identity that, coincidentally, touches on HBO or Netflix. And, in the midst of those massive Olympics of hunger for success at any cost, where only one can win (as seen in Mulholland Drive), she wins. Is awesome.

I want to say that what Ana de Armas has achieved is so incredible Like Spain getting a World Cup. In fact, more incredible.

So one has to wonder What did in Los Angeles Ana de Armas to even get a role in a movie, let alone become a star. And what didn’t he do in Spain?. It is practically impossible to think that Ana de Armas, once she set foot on archangelic ground, suffered a Epiphany and suddenly learned how to move in the world of cinema. It means that the only reason why Ana de Armas was ignored in Spanish cinema is that something is wrong in Spanish cinema.

Because we are not talking about Ana de Armas having managed to get out on a deleted scene of Sharknado 15 or in a peanut butter ad. We are talking about daggers in the back (an interpretation, his, wonderful) and BladeRunner 2049; being a Bond girl and being a girl Blondeof several more blockbusters (the gray man). To resort to the easy football simile: it is as if a guy goes from playing in the Second Division to playing in Regional and, from there, to the street, and then he goes to the Italian league and that guy is called Messi.

The actress declared the other day in San Sebastián, very elegantly: «I still have hopes of working in Spain, but I have not received any opportunity, if it has not happened it is not because I have not wanted to, I have not wanted to take revenge on anyone, on the contrary, I would love it ». And thus he explained the innocence of Spanish cinema: «I think it was more an effect of being in a television series where I started so young and in a school uniformIt’s the character they see you in and it’s hard to get out of there.”

Ana de Armas, therefore, it was too good for spanish cinema where, as you know, only talented actresses are hired without the slightest physical attractiveness. The truth is that in her entire career in Los Angeles there is no movie where Ana does not come out naked or very sexy, which means that what they saw in Spain (“in school uniform”) is almost the same as what they see in Hollywood, only that here so much photogenicity must have overwhelmed them. Let’s see if people would come to see your movie just because Ana de Armas came outman!, with what you have worked the hairdresser and the wardrobe.

Finally, there is something here doesn’t fit meand more if we look at the fact that today Ana de Armas still has “no chance” in a Spanish film.

What has Ana de Armas done to you, friends? Do you drink coffee with the spoon inside? Has a boyfriend taken you away? Doesn’t a book return to you since 2008?

Do you put mayonnaise on the burger?

doWhat?