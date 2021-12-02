The big red dog. The review of the film

New York becomes the metropolis to be devastated. Clifford is the possible incarnation between Godzilla and Frankenstein albeit more subdued while the evcentric man of the park who deals with animals could come out of Tim Burton’s cinema. It’s a fairy tale about diversity even as Walt Becker puts the throttle on the grungy tone of Unleashed on the Road but he can’t keep the contagious madness of that film. Clifford. The big red dog it carries with it the traces of 101 Dalmatians especially in the beginning when the puppy hides in a hiding place while the other dogs are taken away. After wandering the metropolis, it ends up in the hands of Emily Elizabeth, a young girl who has never integrated into school with her classmates and is placed in the custody of her unreliable uncle while her mother has to go away on business. In one night, however, Clifford transforms into a huge dog of over three meters and managing him becomes an almost impossible mission. In addition, it attracts the attention of the boss of a company, Lyfegro, who experiments on animals.

Underlying is the children’s book character created by Norman Bridwell and the 2000 animated series. The departure of Clifford. The big red dog it is more than promising. You might find yourself in an analog ’80s Disney fairy tale straight out of a VHS: a lonely girl being bullied in a rich school, an uncle sleeping in a camper, and then John Cleese who’s some kind of wizard and drags in. a place of dreams. Clifford captures with every move. Red in the streets of New York is a continuous huge splash of paint, an impetuous and overwhelming passage that however the film does not indulge but tends to normalize. Nothing wrong with that, it’s still a family cartoon. In addition, the protagonist Darby Camp has recently emerged from the hidden hell of Big Little Lies where she was one of Reese Witherspoon’s two daughters. Clifford is always afraid. When he is small, a pigeon takes food out of his mouth (again Disney), when he is grown up he is afraid of the gaze of others. The fantasy dimension, however, is hinted at and then eliminated. There is the fight against the enemy on duty is a reassuring look at diversity. “It’s not dangerous, it’s just different,” Emily Elizabeth screams.

Of course it is simple and straightforward and from this point of view it brings home the result. But the header that goes to the basket, the farewell to the port style Miami Vice of Michael Mann with the girl and the dog in place of Colin Farrell and Gong Li and the ride over Manhatthan Bridge he had deluded about on a Spielberg flight were more than a promise that was never kept. Walt Becker, on the other hand, prefers to shut himself up in the safety of the fourth film about Alvin and the Chipmunks which he directed. Clifford already looks like the second, third, fourth sequel and that’s not exactly a good thing. Better to go back to the animation of the books at the beginning and end of the film and start again. Always with the ghost of John Cleese.

Original title: Clifford the Big Red Dog

Director: Walt Becker

Performers: Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall, Sienna Guillory, John Cleese, Izaac Wang, Tony Hale

Distribution: Eagle Pictures

Duration: 96 ′

Origin: UK, USA, Canada 2021

