the big revelation of Cristiano Ronaldo in the locker room on his future!

It’s a very winding end to the season experienced by Manchester United, who will have to fight to keep their sixth place synonymous with the Europa League while West Ham come back strong, before seeing Erik Ten Hag take charge of Manchester United from the start. ‘next summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo lets Ten Hag decide

With Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch? This is one of the burning questions that is shaping up for this summer. Will the Portuguese continue another season at United in such a difficult context. If we are to believe information from the Sun, things are in any case clear on his side. CR7 would have informed his locker room that he wants to stay next season. Simply conditioning the rest of his adventure at the club to the decision of Ten Hag on his case according to an internal source at the club who confided in the English media.

“Ronaldo told the players he wasn’t going anywhere unless the club said they didn’t want him. No one is more disappointed than him with the way the season has gone. But he doesn’t want to leave with failure and wants to help the club return to the Champions League and try to win a trophy next year. However, he told them that if the new boss wanted to go in a different direction, he would have no hard feelings and would not regret returning to Old Trafford. »