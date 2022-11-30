Entertainment

the big wind put by Cristiano Ronaldo to Gary Neville

Criticized for long weeks now at Manchester United, the five-time Golden Ball does not let it go. In the warm-up preceding the success against West-Ham (1-0, 14th day of the Premier League) on Sunday at Old Trafford, where he started, Cristiano Ronaldo shook hands with the consultants of Sky Sports, except one. This is Gary Neville, his former teammate with the Red Devils between 2003 and 2011. They notably won a C1 in 2008 together against Chelsea. Now retired, the former English right-back had paid the 37-year-old Portuguese star a little after Ronaldo refused to come into play against Tottenham.

“The team is better off without him and Erik ten Hag knows that.had dropped the Englishman. I think the only thing the club and Cristiano can do is get together over the next week and end this relationship. I think we have to move on. Cristiano has played hundreds of games over the past ten years and players have had to sit on the bench and watch him. Now it’s her turn.”. Words that obviously did not fall on deaf ears.

