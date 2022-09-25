the biggest beer party in South America

Blumenau keeps alive the tradition of the European immigrants who arrived during the 19th century. In 1984, inspired by the party of the same name in Munich, Oktoberfest was born to feel in Germany, but on this side of the world.

Today the Blumenau Oktoberfest -located 130 kilometers from Florianopolis- is the second largest German popular festival in the world, after Munich, and receives more than 500 thousand visitors each year.

The tribute to beer is an excuse for the display of gastronomic, musical and folkloric events that represent the European cultural imprint in the south of Brazil. Every October and for 18 to 20 days, Blumenau is the scene of parades that include hunting groups, folklore presentations, bands and groups that parade down XV de Novembro street, the main street in the city.

During the festival, the local inhabitants bring out their typical Bavarian costumes and dances, in a kind of Carnival that fills the celebration with color.

The food and beers made in the region are widely represented in the pavilions of the Villa Germánica, headquarters of the Oktoberfest in Santa Catarina. It is a 26,000 m² complex with souvenir and craft shops, breweries and restaurants (the kossler, eisbein and stuffed duck are among the flagship dishes), as well as a museum and various services.

The important thing: those who wear typical German costumes get free entry to the pavilions of the Villa, otherwise an entrance fee of 15 reais per person must be paid.

The National Chopp Drinking Contest is one of the Oktoberfest classics: it consists of drinking a 600-milliliter Chopp in a one-meter-long tube in the shortest possible time. The competition, both in the female and male categories, takes place every night at 10:00 p.m. in the Villa Germánica and anyone over 18 years of age can participate.

For families, there are special toy libraries where children can have fun while their parents taste beer, purchased or from the Bierwagen, the “Beer Car”, which parades through the city daily handing out draft beer.