The biggest coming out in the history of the Catholic Church

On Monday 24 January, the documentary “Wie Gott uns schuf” (“How God created us”) was broadcast on one of the channels of the German public television ARD in which 100 people who work in various capacities for the church and Catholic institutions make coming out, but risking dismissal with this public exposure: a dismissal that would be legitimate on the basis of the autonomy guaranteed by the German Constitution to the Catholic Church. Simultaneously with the documentary, 125 people who collaborate with the church and who are believers have launched the #OutInChurch initiative calling for an end to discrimination against LGBTQ + people.

It was written in the German newspapers that what is happening today in Germany is “the biggest coming out ever in the history of the Catholic Church.”

The documentary – which can be seen here in German, and which lasts 60 minutes – was made by investigative journalist Hajo Seppelt after nearly ten years of investigation together with Katharina Kühn, Peter Wozny and Marc Rosenthal. The people who exhibit themselves in the documentary are priests, administrative officials, employees of various dioceses, teachers, educators and educators, social workers or professionals in the medical and health sector: all and all are believers and work for the German Catholic Church.

In the documentary they tell their story, made up of deep suffering and decades of double lives. At the same time, they show a system based on intimidation, threats and fear. In Germany, in fact, a special labor law, established by the church itself, which provides for duties of loyalty, applies to employees and employees of Catholic institutions. By signing the employment contract, these people have committed themselves to live according to the principles of Catholic faith and morals., including that which only recognizes the so-called “ties according to nature”, that is, between a man and a woman.

Such duties of loyalty must be followed not only in the workplace, but also in private life. Non-heterosexual relationships or same-sex marriages contradict church doctrine: consequently, sexual orientation or being a non-binary, queer, or trans person can be a legitimate ground for dismissal.

The people interviewed tell of living in constant tension, in fear of being discovered and losing their jobs. For many and many of them, leaving the church and changing jobs would have been easier, but they chose to try to change the church itself starting from this collective action: “We are here, just as God created us!” .

One of the people interviewed in the documentary is Jens Ehebrecht-Zumsand, a 50-year-old religion teacher: he is gay and works for the archdiocese of Hamburg. When he was offered a transfer that he did not want, his sexual orientation (his “special way of life”) was used by his superiors against him to force him to accept the decision, “to do what we now expect. from you », he was told.

Carla Bieling was forced to leave her job as a contact for young Catholics in the archdiocese of Paderborn, Rhineland, two weeks before the start of her maternity leave and after her managers found out she was married to a woman. Northern-Westphalia. Earlier, in order not to lose her job, she was given the option of dissolve the union.

Ralf Klein also speaks in the documentary, a Jesuit priest: says that as a priest he promised not to have sexual relations and therefore declares that for the church it should be his homosexuality is irrelevant: “Discovering your sexual orientation is often associated with the feeling, “Am I the only one?” But yesand remain silent, at the same time bring others to silence as well ». In addition to Ralf Klein, others are also interviewed in the documentary priests.

Finally, he also took the floor the bishop of Aachen, Helmut Dieser, the only one of the 27 German Catholic bishops who agreed to be interviewed: «I apologize on behalf of the Church for the people who have been hurt or not understood. I apologize because the Church was not ready, ”he says. However, his apology, some newspapers write, does not change the general situation, nor the rules on labor law that place non-heterosexual employees of the church in a condition of constant blackmail.

On Monday 24 January, at the same time as the documentary was released, the #OutInChurch campaign was also launched: 125 LGBTQI + employees of the Catholic Church, many of whom appear in the documentary, came out telling their story and launching an appeal for a “church without fear ”, that is, a request in which people can live their identity in an“ open and honest ”way. In the manifesto published on the campaign website in twelve languages, they write:

“Here we are! A lot has been said about us: now let’s speak in the first person. “We” means collaborators and collaborators – full-time, volunteers, potential, no longer active – of the Catholic Church. (…) Among other things, we identify ourselves as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, intersex, queer and non-binary people. (…) What unites us is: we have always been part of the Church, and today we contribute to designing and characterizing it “.

In the manifesto they explain that most of them have experienced “with frequency discrimination and marginalization even within the Church”:

“On the part of the Magisterium of the Church it is argued, among other things, that we” are unable to build correct relationships “with other people, that because of our” objectively disordered tendencies “we fail in our human nature and that homosexual relationships “cannot be recognized as part of God’s revealed plans.”

In the light of knowledge from the theological sciences and the human sciences, claims of this type are no longer acceptable or questionable. Through them we defame love, orientation, gender and queer sexuality and make our personality worthless.

Discrimination such as this represents a betrayal of the Gospel and is contrary to the evangelical mission of the Church, which consists in being “a sign and instrument for the most intimate union with God as well as for the unity of the whole of humanity” ».

The group made seven specific requests, including the possibility of being able to work in the church openly and without fear, the modification of labor law and the assumption, by the ecclesiastical hierarchies, of the responsibility for the “many sufferings in its relations with the LGBTIQ + people “:

“Some of us are familiar with situations where bishops, vicars general or other people with leadership roles have forced them to keep their sexual orientation and / or gender identity secret. Only on this condition were they allowed to remain in service in the Church. In this way, a system based on silence, double standards and lack of sincerity was established. All this produces a great deal of toxic effects, induces shame and makes you sick; it can negatively affect personal relationship with God and personal spirituality. (…) With all these requests, today, together, we take the step to step out of the shadows. We do it for ourselves and we do it in solidarity with other LGBTIQ + people within the Catholic Church, who do not (yet) or no longer have the strength to do so. We do this in solidarity with all people who are exposed to stereotypes and marginalization through sexism, rejection, anti-Semitism, racism and all other forms of discrimination. But we also do it for the church. Because we are convinced that only action in truth and honesty does justice to what the church should exist for: the proclamation of Jesus’ joyful and liberating message. A church that has discrimination and the exclusion of minorities at its core sexual and gendered must accept that she is asked if, in doing so, she can refer to Jesus Christ. (…) The struggle for equality and against discrimination cannot be left alone in the hands of marginalized minorities. It concerns everyone ».

Numerous Catholic associations, especially those made up of German Catholic women and young people, have supported and signed the initiative.

